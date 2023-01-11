Lamborghini posts record global sales in 2022, up 10%

Lamborghini has announced yet another record-breaking year of sales following a massively successful 2022, hitting the 9000 milestone for the first time in its history.

Lamborghini says that it delivered a total of 9233 vehicles for the year, marking a 10 per cent increase over the previous year, with the strong growth of deliveries driven almost entirely by its Urus SUV.

The news comes a year after Lamborghini posted its best-ever results in 2021, which saw deliveries increase 13 per cent over 2020’s sales tally, to a total of 8405 units.

Breaking down Lamborghini’s numbers shows just how important the Urus SUV has been to the company, which accounted for a staggering 58 per cent of Lambo’s total deliveries, amounting to 5367 out of the 9233 vehicles delivered.

Sales of the Huracan increased 20 per cent over last year to a total of 3113 vehicles delivered, with 753 examples of the Lamborghini Aventador making their way to owners around the globe last year.

Buyers in the United States still have the biggest appetite for Lamborghini’s cars, accounting for just under 30 per cent of total deliveries with 2721 purchases, followed by China, Hong Kong and Macau with 1018 deliveries.

Interestingly, sales in Japan increased 22 per cent from the previous year to the tune of 546 units, while sales in the UK and Germany increased by 15 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. Lamborghini’s chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said:

“2023 is going to be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond. We now have the opportunity to focus on our next objectives also thanks to an 18-month waiting list, which enables us to look to the future and the upcoming goals with confidence.”

That means that in 12 months’ time, we’re more than likely going to be back here reporting another record-setting year for Lamborghini.

In Australia, Lamborghini delivered 176 vehicles in 2022, which is up an impressive 34.4 per cent on 2021. The Urus accounted for 90 of those.