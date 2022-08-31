Toyota Australia adding new GR Sport variant to Yaris Cross range

Toyota has confirmed a sporty new variant of the Yaris Cross will be coming to Australia in December, called the Yaris Cross GR Sport. It’ll join the growing lineup of GR Sport models.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport comes packing a revised suspension system that, according to Toyota, aims to “sharpen steering feel and response and reduce body roll”, while the exterior gets a handful of styling tweaks to distinguish itself from the rest of the range.

It comes riding on a set of five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone machined finish, and receives a unique front grille design with black mesh and a rear diffuser.

Under the bonnet you’ll find Toyota’s existing hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol with two electric motors at the front axle, sending 85kW to the front wheels via Toyota’s CVT automatic.

Inside, there’s a set of sports seats lined with a mix of leatherette and faux suede, with grey contrast stitching for the seats and the steering wheel, GR logos throughout the cabin and a set of aluminium pedals.

In terms of entertainment, Toyota is sticking with its 7.0-inch infotainment system for the Yaris Cross GR Sport, which comes packed with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a three-year connected services membership.

The Yaris Cross GR Sport is the latest member of Toyota’s growing range of sporty trim levels after the company launched its C-HR GR Sport in 2021, which was followed by the launch of the LandCruiser 300 in GR Sport spec last year.

Toyota has also announced that the HiLux will be given the GR Sport treatment soon, replacing the outgoing Rugged X as the company’s flagship off-road variant.

Prices and detailed specifications for the Yaris Cross GR Sport will be offered up closer to its official launch here in Australia in December.

