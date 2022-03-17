2022 Lexus LX 500d, LX 600 on sale in Australia from $148,800

Lexus Australia is getting ready to launch the all-new 2022 LX large luxury SUV. It will essentially come in as the luxury version of the 300 Series Toyota LandCruiser.

Two main variants are going to be presented in Australia, including the LX 500d and LX 600. These can then be had with an Enhancement Pack, or in Sports Luxury, F Sport, or Ultra Luxury trim levels. The Sports Luxury and F Sport are five-seaters, while the Ultra Luxury is a four-seater. The rest are seven-seaters.

Underpinned by the latest TNGA-F platform like the 300 Series, the new model brings in all new levels of safety and technology, while offering a more refined and more dynamic drive experience.

The LX 500d features a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 227kW and 700Nm. That makes it 27kW more powerful while offering 50Nm more torque than the old 4.5-litre turbo-diesel V8 LX 450d.

Alternatively, buyers can opt for the LX 600 which includes a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, producing 305kW and 650Nm. That’s 35kW and 120Nm more than the previous 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 model. This could be a great option for those who miss the old petrol LandCruisers.

Both options are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to a four-wheel drive system. All feature a Multi-Terrain Select system and Multi-Terrain Monitor2.

Of course, being a Lexus, luxury is paramount. All models showcase a spectacular interior package, with a ‘Tazuna Cockpit’ design theme. This theme ensures all controls and displays are positioned in the most convenient of areas, requiring the least movement to access.

There’s a 12.3-inch multimedia screen on the dash, a 7.0-inch screen lower down, and an 8.0-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster. As standard you get 20-inch alloy wheels, a whopping 25-speaker sound system, Shimamoku Black ornamentation, wireless phone charging, and heated power front seats.

Going for the Sports Luxury package removes the third row of seats, while bringing in unique premium leather, a cool box, dual screens and entertainment package for the rear seats, and Takanoha ornamentation.

The F Sport adds a range of sporty highlights, including a Torsen limited-slip differential for the rear, performance dampers, aluminium ornamentation, a bespoke Flare Red interior package, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

At the top, the Ultra Luxury is about pure comfort and relaxation. Two rear seats feature a separate centre console running through the middle, complete with a touch-screen. The seats are captain-style chairs, offering recline and massage function, an ottoman footrest on the passenger side, and exclusive quilted leather.

The new model is scheduled to launch in Australia in April. See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):