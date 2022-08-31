Skoda Vision 7S EV concept debuts new logo, next-gen design theme

Skoda has taken the wraps off its latest all-electric concept in the form of the Vision 7S. It’s a look into what we can expect design-wise from the company as it charges toward a lineup filled with battery-electric vehicles.

The Vision 7S itself is a seven-seat SUV that offers 600km of range from a 89kWh battery pack – on the WLTP cycle. The battery can be DC fast-charged at up to 200kW, and it rides on VW’s modular electrification, or MEB, platform.

Skoda says a production version of the Vision 7S SUV concept is in the works for a 2026 release. It will sit atop the range as the company’s crown jewel.

Perhaps more importantly, though, the 7S’s design language sets the stage for what we can expect to see as Skoda expands its electric lineup, with plans for three new battery-electric models by 2026.

The company says that this sleek new design will be applied to select models starting next year, with Skoda throwing out its traditional logo in favour of letters.

There’s also a set of radical front and rear bumpers made from recycled tyres and a set of T-shaped LED headlights among the most noticeable of design tweaks.

Skoda says we can expect to see the latest generation Superb sedan and wagon, as well as an all-new Kodiaq seven-seat SUV by the second half of 2023.

By 2024, we’ll have a brand new Octavia in dealerships, and all of which will receive a range of “highly efficient” combustion engines, which could potentially be headlined by a hybrid or battery-electric range-topper.

Fast-forward to 2030 and Skoda forecasts that 70 per cent of sales within Europe will come in the form of an electric vehicle.