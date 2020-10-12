Walkinshaw announces ‘Fury’ packs for Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Walkinshaw Performance has announced some tough upgrade packs for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with the Fury 1 and Fury 2. These beef up the off-road performance, sound, and visual presence of the big truck.

Taking the Silverado 6.2 Z71 as the foundation, which is remanufactured by HSV under Walkinshaw, the first Fury pack brings in special 18-inch Method wheels which are wrapped in co-branded WP and Goodyear 295/65 all-terrain tyres. These are sure to improve traction in really tricky conditions, allowing the V8 to get its power down to the ground.

Also helping with off-road performance is a 2.0-inch lift kit, increasing ground clearance and helping the big truck clamber over obstacles. This also gives the 1500 more road presence, not that the massive ute needs it. A Walkinshaw Performance cat-back sports exhaust is fitted up to make sure the truck is heard from afar.

Lastly, some Fury decals are scattered around the pickup, and there’s a Fury build plate, along with a Walkinshaw Performance shadow chrome tailgate badge, and customers are treated to a Walkinshaw Performance gift pack.

Stepping up to the Fury 2 brings in 20-inch versions of the same Method wheels, wrapped in 285/60 tyres. Behind the wheels you’ll find a proper six-piston brake upgrade for the front with a 400mm disc. Judging by the fact the tyres are slightly narrower, and with a 20-inch rim, we’re assuming this pack is more about visual presence and on-road performance.

The same lift kit applies, along with the sports exhaust system. There’s also a complete Fury decal pack and build plate, and the Walkinshaw shadow chrome tailgate badge and gift pack.

Both models feature a 6.2-litre petrol V8 that produces 313kW and 624Nm. This is connected up to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive system. Walkinshaw hasn’t said specifically, but we’re guessing the sports exhaust could see a slight increase in output.