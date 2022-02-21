Renault Australia announces price rises across majority of lineup

Renault has quietly detailed some price rises across nearly its full range of vehicles here in Australia amid the logistical chaos and component shortages of the pandemic that have plagued all major manufacturers in recent months.

News of Renault’s price increase follows recent announcements from Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Toyota who have each detailed rising manufacturing, distribution and supply-chain costs that have resulted in wide-scale retail price hikes.

Few manufacturers have been spared from the carnage, and by the look of it, Renault is no different, with price increases across its full range of passenger and commercial vehicles, except the Kangoo van.

This means the Megane RS will become $6000 more expensive from March 1, while the entry-level Captur is now $1900 more expensive, and both the mid- and top-spec Arkana are $1110 more expensive than the previous model year. Across Renault’s commercial lineup, prices increase between $1110-$1900. Australian general manager for Renault, Glen Sealey, said:

"Like many brands in Australia, Renault have had to increase prices due to significant material and shipping cost changes over recent months. With strategic additions like the Arkana RS Line, we're broadening the Renault range in preparation for the product offensive coming soon with a refreshed commercial range, the all-new Megane E-Tech in 2023 and much more to come."

The full list of Renault’s vehicles with updated MY22 price details can be found below, with the new pricing structure coming into effect on March 1 (excludes on-road costs):

Model Variant RRP 1 March 2022 Megane R.S. R.S. Trophy 1.8L Petrol MT $60,090 R.S. Trophy 1.8L Petrol EDC $63,090 Captur Life 1.3L Petrol EDC $30,090 Zen 1.3L Petrol EDC $32,090 Intens 1.3L Petrol EDC $37,090 Arkana Zen 1.3L Petrol EDC $34,590 Intens 1.3L Petrol EDC $38,590 R.S. Line 1.3L Petrol EDC $42,090 Koleos Life 4×2 2.5L Petrol CVT $33,590 Zen 4×2 2.5L Petrol CVT $37,390 Intens 4×2 2.5L Petrol CVT $43,890 Intens 4×4 2.5L Petrol CVT $46,390 Kangoo L1 Compact 1.2L Petrol MT $26,290 L1 Compact 1.2L Petrol EDC $28,790 L2 Maxi 1.5L Diesel EDC $32,490 L2 Maxi ZE AT $50,290 Trafic L1 SWB Pro 1.6L Diesel MT $38,590 L2 LWB Pro 1.6L Diesel MT $40,590 L1 SWB Premium 1.6L Diesel MT $42,090 L2 LWB Premium 1.6L Diesel MT $44,090 L1 SWB Premium 2.0L Diesel EDC $46,090 L2 LWB Premium 2.0L Diesel EDC $48,090 L2 LWB Premium Crew 2.0L Diesel EDC $51,590 L2 LWB Crew Lifestyle 2.0L Diesel EDC $55,090 Master L1H1 SWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel MT $47,090 L1H1 SWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel AMT $49,590 L2H2 MWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel MT $50,090 L2H2 MWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel AMT $52,590 L3H2 LWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel MT $52,090 L3H2 LWB Pro FWD 2.3L Diesel AMT $54,590 L3H2 LWB Pro RWD 2.3L Diesel MT $54,590 L4H3 ELWB Pro RWD 2.3L Diesel MT $57,590 L3H2 LWB Bus FWD 2.3L Diesel AMT $65,850