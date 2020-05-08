2020 Audi Q8 “50 TDI” variant added to Australian range

A powerful new diesel version of the 2020 Audi Q8 has arrived in Australia, adopting the 50 TDI badge. It joins the existing 55 TFSI petrol in the large premium SUV market.

The Q8 is Audi’s large four-door coupe-style SUV, and up until now it has only been available with a turbo-petrol V6. However, the 50 TDI diesel option gives buyers an alternative, slightly more fuel efficient option. It comes with a pretty much identical level of equipment too.

Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 that produces 210kW and 600Nm. Across the 0-100km/h sprint Audi claims the Q8 50 TDI takes 6.3 seconds. Fuel consumption on the official combined cycle is 6.9L/100km, compared with 9.2L/100km in the 55 TFSI. The powertrain, which includes an eight-speed auto, is also connected up to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that helps save up to 0.7L/100km.

As standard the 50 TDI comes with the sporty S line exterior package which includes 21-inch alloy wheels and subtle aero features. There’s also LED headlights, adaptive suspension with damper control, and more than enough safety systems to help provide a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Inside, passengers are treated to Audi’s latest MMI Navigation suite, including a 10.1-inch and an 8.6-inch touch-screen on the centre console. It’s all connected up to a 10-speaker sound system with digital radio reception. Heated and cooled seats are standard in the front, along with Valcona leather, and wireless phone charging. Speaking about the new variant, Shawn Ticehurst, product planning and pricing director at Audi Australia, said:

“The Q8 is characterised by its aggressive and contemporary design language, and it also boasts an incredible level of standard features inside and out. We are pleased to now offer the 50 TDI variant in the Q8 range, given the popularity of powerful and efficient diesel engines in this segment.”

Audi says the new model is on sale now, and it can be purchased through Audi’s online purchasing platform. Prices start from $129,900, which is the same starting price as the 55 TFSI (excluding on-road costs).