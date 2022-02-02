Hyundai Australia announces 2022 Santa Fe, price increases

Hyundai Australia has lifted the lid on prices and specs for its updated 2022 Santa Fe SUV lineup, which is set to arrive in dealerships later this month with prices starting from $45,550.

Headlining the update is a handful of chrome exterior accents applied to the Active variant, the addition of a centre airbag and multi-collision braking across the range, as well as a set of LED taillights, heated front seats and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display for the Elite variant.

Equipment for the range-topping Santa Fe Highlander remains unchanged. The update has also increased prices across the Santa Fe range from anywhere between $850 to $1700, depending on the variant.

Standard equipment on the base model Santa Fe includes a set of 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, active cruise control, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, as well as USBs in the third row of the cabin and Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package.

The Active receives additional equipment to sweeten its price increase of $1450. This includes a new chrome grille, door garnish and handles, skid plate and bumper moulding atop the existing equipment list of 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, front-mounted parking sensors, paddle shifters and dual-zone climate control.

Moving to the Santa Fe Elite variant adds the biggest price jump applied to the range, with prices increasing by $1700. Standard equipment includes the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, LED taillights, as well as 20-inch alloys, an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment system, upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and powered tailgate.

Finally, the Santa Fe Highlander variants have received a modest price hike of $850. Standard equipment includes a panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting package, Nappa leather interior, surround-view monitor, LED projector beam headlights, heated and ventilated front seats and a head-up display.

Hyundai says the updated Santa Fe range will make its way into dealerships later this month. Prices start from the following (before on-road costs):

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.5 V6 FWD: $45,450

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi AWD: $49,050

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Active 3.5 V6 FWD: $49,750

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Active 2.2 CRDi AWD: $53,250

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 3.5 V6 FWD: $56,000

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD: $59,500

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 3.5 V6 FWD: $62,550

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 2.2 CRDi AWD: $66,050