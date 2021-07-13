Peugeot: 70% electrified by end of 2021, 100% by 2025

Pretty much all car manufacturers have some firm plans to roll out more electrified vehicles. Peugeot has confirmed 100 per cent of its showroom will be electrified by 2025, and as much as 70 per cent by the end of this year.

Australia is a bit behind in terms of seeing more electric and hybrid models arriving, partly because it hasn’t had firm emissions laws in place. This has resulted in some car manufacturers prioritising their electrified models for countries that do have tough laws, leaving us with the leftovers.

Coinciding with its wider Stellantis parent group and its targets for electrification, Peugeot says as much as 70 per cent of its European showroom will be electrified by the end of this year, and 85 per cent by 2023. To help kick this off, the company will introduce the new 308 with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

It will be launching both a traditional 308 hatchback and 308 SW wagon, based on the company’s EMP2 platform which has been designed to support both hybrid and fully electric powertrain systems. The 308 will be offered in 225 e-EAT8 (165kW) and 180 e-EAT8 (133kW) forms (both 360Nm overall), offering an electric range of 59km and 60km, respectively. These systems comprise of a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol paired with an electric motor setup and 12.4kWh battery. Linda Jackson, Peugeot CEO, said:

Also on the way for global markets, Peugeot will be offering electrified versions of the 3008 mid-size SUV, the 508 mid-size sedan, and even fully electric versions of the Partner and Expert commercial vans by the end of this year.

In Australia, a plug-in hybrid variant of the 3008 SUV and sleek 508 Fastback will arrive locally later this year, with fully electric models to arrive here in 2022. In a statement, Peugeot Australia said: