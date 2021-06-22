2022 Peugeot 308 SW wagon revealed, confirmed for Australia

June 23, 2021
Car News, Hybrid, Peugeot, Turbo

Peugeot has pulled out yet another smooth wagon design. This time with the all-new 2022 308 SW. It carries over the cutting-edge design theme from the recently-revealed 2022 308 hatch.

The French company says the new wagon was designed with four key elements in mind; design, efficiency, modularity, and technology. It’s also built on an evolved version of PSA’s EMP2 platform, which caters for multiple powertrain types.

With the new platform the 308 SW also grows in size, using 2732mm wheelbase, with 60mm added to the overall length, while the height is reduced by 20mm for a sleeker profile, and the windscreen is moved back and angled down further.

From launch, from an overseas perspective, the 308 SW will be available with two different 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engines, developing 81kW and 97kW, as well as a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel developing 97kW. A plug-in hybrid producing 165kW and 132kW will also be introduced, offering an electric driving range of 59km and 60km, respectively.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Inside, designers have created yet another spectacular cabin environment. A 10-inch central touch-screen is angled toward the driver, while buyers will be able to option up to a Focal premium sound system with 10 speakers, and there’s a new sat-nav interface brought in based on a TomTom operating system.

Peugeot also promises “large-diameter” cup holders (finally), two USB-C charging sockets, a variety of storage options, and a configurable ‘i-toggles’ panel for some variants for the climate controls. There’s also a new steering wheel that now contains controls for the media, telephone, and driving aids.

The new model has been confirmed to go on sale in Australia later in 2022, bringing back the wagon body style for the 308 nameplate after it was pulled from the local lineup in 2020 (called the 308 Touring). Kate Gillis, Peugeot Australia general manager, said:

“We are thrilled to confirm we will be welcoming the all-new Peugeot 308 SW to Australia in 2022. Following the Australian launch of the new generation Peugeot 308 in Q1, we will expand the 308 range with the introduction of the Peugeot 308 SW later in 2022.”

Tags
,

Related Articles

Citroen C5 X revealed, being evaluated for Australia
Citroen C5 X revealed, being evaluated for Australia
2022 Peugeot 308 debuts with 165kW plug-in hybrid
2022 Peugeot 308 debuts with 165kW plug-in hybrid
Genesis G70 'Shooting Brake' officially previewed, arrives later 2021
Genesis G70 'Shooting Brake' officially previewed, arrives later 2021
Production-spec 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaks in China
Production-spec 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaks in China

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.