Bentley Continental GT S Bathurst Edition lands Australia, just 2 made

The ultra-rare Bentley Continental GT S Bathurst Edition has touched down in Australia and, likely, sold out already. Just two examples are made, paying tribute to Bentley’s success at the Bathurst 12 Hour event.

Initially revealed in January, the Continental Bathurst Edition is a project between Bentley Sydney and the exclusive Mulliner division in the UK. Mulliner is Bentley’s personalisation department, providing all kinds of unique and pampering options and changes for customer orders.

Although the original plan was to create something outrageous, the teams decided to create a more subtle and refined package for the grand touring coupe. There are hints of sporting performance in the detail, though, including carbon fibre spoilers and sinister dark highlights.

Inside, passengers will find the discreet print of the Bathurst circuit on the dash, while the seats feature Bathurst stitching on the headrests. There’s also an outline of the Continental GT3 racing car on the driver’s door liner, with carbon fibre trimmings of course.

Power remains unchanged, with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 developing 404kW and 770Nm sending the coupe from 0-100km/h in just 4.0 seconds. Onlookers will definitely hear the beast coming as the special edition comes standard with a sports exhaust system.

Speaking about the car, Bathurst 12 Hour event director, Shane Rudzis, said:

“We are proud to help Bentley celebrate that famous result with this pair of incredibly special and unique Continental GT S vehicles, much like the pair of Continental GT3 entries that were so impressive on the Mountain for many memorable years.”

The Bentley Continental Bathurst Edition is priced from $828,777 drive-away. However, we suspect both examples have already been snapped up since they went on sale yesterday.