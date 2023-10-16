November Deliveries Confirmed for Updated 70 Series Range priced from $75,700

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Toyota says that the first examples of its updated LandCruiser 70 Series will be touching down in Australia in November, with prices starting at $75,600 before on-roads.

Toyota announced its refresh for the LandCruiser 70 Series a few months ago, confirming that the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel powering the HiLux, Prado and Fortuner will be making an appearance for the first time. The ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel kicks out the same 150kW at 3400rpm and peak torque of 500Nm between 1600-2800rpm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic for the fist time.

Buyers can also opt for Toyota’s ‘1VD-FTV’ 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel that carries over into the latest 70 Series lineup, producing 151kW of power at 3400rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1200-3200rpm.

Braked towing figures for both 70 Series variants stands at 3500kg, with payload figures up to 1380kg in certain variants.

The 70 Series picks up solid front and rear axles, a low-range transfer case while GX and GXL variants pick up a locking front and rear differential. Underneath, there’s a revised oil pain to help out with lubrication in off-camber driving, a transmission guard for some added underbody protection, and a relocated breather hose sitting 900mm than before.

Standard kit for the range includes a 6.7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 4.2-inch multi-function display and a new-look speedometer, while the GXL picks up two USB-C ports and the 76 Series picks up a rear-view camera.

All variants pick up the new circular LED headlights, with the 76 and 79 Series GX and GXL picking up a black mesh grille and a dark finish for the alloys. Toyota says that the Safety Sense active safety suite has been updated with downhill assist control, lane-departure alerts and road sign assist, joining the existing pre-collision AEB system.

“Introducing the new automatic transmission, four-cylinder powertrain to the LandCruiser 70 Series range will broaden its appeal even further, making it more accessible to a wider cross-section of customers than ever before,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley. “Along with updates to safety, convenience and styling, there has never been a better time to own a LandCruiser 70 Series.”

Pricing for the full LandCruiser 70 Series range can be found below.

1GD-FTV 1VD-FTV 76 Series Wagon WorkMate $75,600 – 76 Series Wagon GXL $79,800 $83,900 78 Series Troop Carrier WorkMate $79,200 $83,300 78 Series Troop Carrier GXL $82,500 $86,600 79 Series single cab chassis WorkMate $76,800 $80,900 79 Series single cab chassis GX* $78,800 $82,900 79 Series single cab chassis GXL $80,900 $85,000 79 Series double cab chassis WorkMate* $79,300 $83,400 79 Series double cab chassis GXL $83,500 $87,600