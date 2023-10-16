November Deliveries Confirmed for Updated 70 Series Range priced from $75,700

Toyota says that the first examples of its updated LandCruiser 70 Series will be touching down in Australia in November, with prices starting at $75,600 before on-roads.
Toyota announced its refresh for the LandCruiser 70 Series a few months ago, confirming that the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel powering the HiLux, Prado and Fortuner will be making an appearance for the first time.The ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel kicks out the same 150kW at 3400rpm and peak torque of 500Nm between 1600-2800rpm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic for the fist time.
Buyers can also opt for Toyota’s ‘1VD-FTV’ 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel that carries over into the latest 70 Series lineup, producing 151kW of power at 3400rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1200-3200rpm.
Braked towing figures for both 70 Series variants stands at 3500kg, with payload figures up to 1380kg in certain variants.
The 70 Series picks up solid front and rear axles, a low-range transfer case while GX and GXL variants pick up a locking front and rear differential.Underneath, there’s a revised oil pain to help out with lubrication in off-camber driving, a transmission guard for some added underbody protection, and a relocated breather hose sitting 900mm than before.
Standard kit for the range includes a 6.7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 4.2-inch multi-function display and a new-look speedometer, while the GXL picks up two USB-C ports and the 76 Series picks up a rear-view camera.
All variants pick up the new circular LED headlights, with the 76 and 79 Series GX and GXL picking up a black mesh grille and a dark finish for the alloys.Toyota says that the Safety Sense active safety suite has been updated with downhill assist control, lane-departure alerts and road sign assist, joining the existing pre-collision AEB system.
“Introducing the new automatic transmission, four-cylinder powertrain to the LandCruiser 70 Series range will broaden its appeal even further, making it more accessible to a wider cross-section of customers than ever before,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.“Along with updates to safety, convenience and styling, there has never been a better time to own a LandCruiser 70 Series.”
Pricing for the full LandCruiser 70 Series range can be found below.
|
1GD-FTV
|
1VD-FTV
|
76 Series Wagon WorkMate
|
$75,600
|
–
|
76 Series Wagon GXL
|
$79,800
|
$83,900
|
78 Series Troop Carrier WorkMate
|
$79,200
|
$83,300
|
78 Series Troop Carrier GXL
|
$82,500
|
$86,600
|
79 Series single cab chassis WorkMate
|
$76,800
|
$80,900
|
79 Series single cab chassis GX*
|
$78,800
|
$82,900
|
79 Series single cab chassis GXL
|
$80,900
|
$85,000
|
79 Series double cab chassis WorkMate*
|
$79,300
|
$83,400
|
79 Series double cab chassis GXL
|
$83,500
|
$87,600