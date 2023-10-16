4x4 Car News Toyota Wagon news

November Deliveries Confirmed for Updated 70 Series Range priced from $75,700

Alexi Falson

Toyota says that the first examples of its updated LandCruiser 70 Series will be touching down in Australia in November, with prices starting at $75,600 before on-roads.

Toyota announced its refresh for the LandCruiser 70 Series a few months ago, confirming that the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel powering the HiLux, Prado and Fortuner will be making an appearance for the first time.The ‘1GD-FTV’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel kicks out the same 150kW at 3400rpm and peak torque of 500Nm between 1600-2800rpm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic for the fist time.

Buyers can also opt for Toyota’s ‘1VD-FTV’ 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel that carries over into the latest 70 Series lineup, producing 151kW of power at 3400rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1200-3200rpm.

Braked towing figures for both 70 Series variants stands at 3500kg, with payload figures up to 1380kg in certain variants.

The 70 Series picks up solid front and rear axles, a low-range transfer case while GX and GXL variants pick up a locking front and rear differential.Underneath, there’s a revised oil pain to help out with lubrication in off-camber driving, a transmission guard for some added underbody protection, and a relocated breather hose sitting 900mm than before.

Standard kit for the range includes a 6.7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 4.2-inch multi-function display and a new-look speedometer, while the GXL picks up two USB-C ports and the 76 Series picks up a rear-view camera.

All variants pick up the new circular LED headlights, with the 76 and 79 Series GX and GXL picking up a black mesh grille and a dark finish for the alloys.Toyota says that the Safety Sense active safety suite has been updated with downhill assist control, lane-departure alerts and road sign assist, joining the existing pre-collision AEB system.

“Introducing the new automatic transmission, four-cylinder powertrain to the LandCruiser 70 Series range will broaden its appeal even further, making it more accessible to a wider cross-section of customers than ever before,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.“Along with updates to safety, convenience and styling, there has never been a better time to own a LandCruiser 70 Series.”

Pricing for the full LandCruiser 70 Series range can be found below.

   

1GD-FTV 

 

  

1VD-FTV 

 
 

76 Series Wagon WorkMate 

 

  

$75,600 

 

  

 

 
 

76 Series Wagon GXL 

 

  

$79,800 

 

  

$83,900 

 
 

78 Series Troop Carrier WorkMate 

 

  

$79,200 

 

  

$83,300 

 
 

78 Series Troop Carrier GXL 

 

  

$82,500 

 

  

$86,600 

 
 

79 Series single cab chassis WorkMate 

 

  

$76,800 

 

  

$80,900 

 
 

79 Series single cab chassis GX* 

 

  

$78,800 

 

  

$82,900 

 
 

79 Series single cab chassis GXL 

 

  

$80,900 

 

  

$85,000 

 
 

79 Series double cab chassis WorkMate* 

 

  

$79,300 

 

  

$83,400 

 
 

79 Series double cab chassis GXL 

 

  

$83,500 

 

  

$87,600 

