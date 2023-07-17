Lamborghini Revuelto Scrambles for Traction on Wet Goodwood Hill Climb (video)

Lamborghini treated onlookers at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to a first look at the Revuelto’s on-track performance, a run up the hill made far more entertaining by the wet conditions that had Lambo’s next-gen flagship quick to throw its tail out.

The video, which comes courtesy of the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel, shows Lamborghini’s Aventador replacement scrambling for traction in the wet and, for brief moments, four-wheel drifting up its way past the grandstands.

Lamborghini promised us a next-gen successor that wouldn’t just live up to the hype, it would trump the outgoing Aventador and, by the look of the most recent clip, the Revuelto looks spirited when pushed in the wet.

As a reminder, the Lamborghini Revuelto is bound to get loose in wet conditions thanks to its fire-breathing 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors that combine to the tune of 747kW which screams out to 9250rpm.

Lamborghini has gone for a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system powered by the 6.5-litre V12 and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while power to the front wheels is provided by a pair of electric motors.

While the wet conditions certainly hampered the test driver’s ability to stretch out the Revuelto to its limits, we can thankfully assure you that its soundtrack will not disappoint those who fear Lamborghini might be going soft in the age of electrification.

In fact, Lamborghini has recently announced investment plans, made on behalf of its parent-company, Volkswagen, in synthetic fuels as a means of prolonging the lifespan of internal combustion powertrains in its flagship vehicles.

Lambo’s Asia Pacific Director, Francesco Scardaoni described synthetic fuels as a “way out” for flagship hypercars like the Revuelto if legislators “allow manufacturers to use synthetic fuels.”

He added that “This will be our ideal scenario, to have synthetic fuel internal combustion engine hybrid for super sports cars, and BEV on the fourth model and the super SUV… this will be in the future,” he added.

Lamborghini says we can expect to see the Revuelto land on Australian shores in early 2024 after European markets take delivery in the latter part of this year.