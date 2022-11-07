Lamborghini posts best-ever Q3 YTD sales in 2022, up 8%

Lamborghini has posted its best-ever year-to-date Q3 sales this year, with global deliveries up an impressive 8 per cent on last year.

The Italian marque sold 7430 vehicles in the period between January through to the end of September, translating to not only the best-ever sales/deliveries result for the period, but also the best-ever revenue, at 1.93 billion euros (up 30.1 per cent on 2021 Q3 YTD).

Operating profit rose by 68.5 per cent to 570 million euros, while the company’s return on sales sat at 29.6 per cent, up from 22.8 per cent during the same nine-month period in 2021.

All three main global market regions reported growth evenly, through the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), with the USA, China, Germany and Japan returning the highest figures for single markets. Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO at Lamborghini, said:

As for the best-selling models, the Urus of course recorded the highest demand during the period, being an SUV, accounting for 4834 units (up 7 per cent), followed by the Huracan V10 supercar adding 2378 units (up 11 per cent). The remaining 218 were made up of V12 models and special editions, including the mighty Aventador which ended production in September.

Lamborghini confirms it will celebrate a final farewell to the pure combustion engine “at the end of the year” at Art Basel in Miami, unveiling an “all-terrain version of the Huracan”. This is set to be the Huracan Sterrato that has been spied on various occasions and even previewed with a concept in 2019.

In Australia, Lamborghini delivered 118 vehicles in the nine-month period through September, according to VFACTS figures. That’s up 9.3 per cent on the same period last year.

The most popular model locally was the Urus, with 71 units (up 20.3 per cent). VFACTS only reports “coupe/convertible” sales rather than splitting Huracan and Aventador, but combined these reported 47 units (down 4.1 per cent).