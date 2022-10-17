Final Lamborghini Aventador with NA V12 produced, Miura-inspired theme

In some sadder news, the final and last-ever Lamborghini Aventador and its iconic naturally-aspirated V12 powerhouse has rolled off the production line, in the form of the Miura-inspired LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster.

Lamborghini first announced the LP 870-4 Ultimae last year as the final variant, with production limited to 350 coupe and 250 roadsters in total, the last of which has been capped off with a heap of special touches thanks to the company’s Ad Personam personalisation division, to celebrate the iconic Miura.

The company says that the paint finish, known as Azzuro Flake, is a perfect replica of the Miura P400 Roadster’s finish that was unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show back in April, 1968.

The same applies to everything from the Nero Aldebaran pinstripe detail, the shiny rims with black brake calipers, a black finish for the air intakes, rear diffuser and the matte black tail pipes.

Inside, the Aventador Ultimae’s interior is finished in Bianco Leda leather and Alcantara said to be inspired by the original Miura Roadster, with an upholstered dashboard and embroidered Miura badge rounding out the special touches.

The Aventador in question is currently on its way to its new Swiss owner, with production officially wrapping up for the Aventador ahead of a replacement that is set to gain a hybrid V12 powertrain, rather than a naturally-aspirated unit.

Late last year Lamborghini was spotted testing what looked to be the replacement for its flagship supercar, with Lamborghini’s chief, Stephan Winkelmann, admitting it was a challenge to “match the requests of the legislators while not diluting the expectations” of customers.

We’ll have to wait and see just how well Lamborghini meets both the expectations of enthusiasts and regulators when the Aventador replacement makes its debut within the next year or so.