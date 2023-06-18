Rolls-Royce Phantom by Spofec is the ultimate mafia don car

What you’re looking at may well turn out to be one of the most intimidating versions of the Rolls-Royce Phantom ever to hit the road.

It comes courtesy of Novitec’s dedicated Rolls-Royce division, Spofec, which has more than lived up to the reputation of its parent-company, installing a number of visual upgrades, massive 24-inch rims and upgrading power from the almighty V12.

Spofec got to work tuning the Phantom’s 6.75-litre V12 to add an extra 83kW/110Nm to the mix, which now kicks out 504kW and 1010Nm, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint down to a brisk 5.0 seconds, or 5.1 seconds for the long wheelbase version.

Everything in terms of the styling package is familiar, but has been beefed-up with carbon composite bodywork that is far more aggressive than the standard Phantom.

One of the most noticeable changes is a change to the ride height, which now sits 40mm lower to the ground with the help of a new air suspension system and, of course, those gargantuan 24-inch rims.

If you know a mafia don in need of their next car, be sure to pass this one over to them.