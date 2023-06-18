Performance News Rolls-Royce Turbo

Rolls-Royce Phantom by Spofec is the ultimate mafia don car

Alexi Falson

What you’re looking at may well turn out to be one of the most intimidating versions of the Rolls-Royce Phantom ever to hit the road.

It comes courtesy of Novitec’s dedicated Rolls-Royce division, Spofec, which has more than lived up to the reputation of its parent-company, installing a number of visual upgrades, massive 24-inch rims and upgrading power from the almighty V12.

Spofec got to work tuning the Phantom’s 6.75-litre V12 to add an extra 83kW/110Nm to the mix, which now kicks out 504kW and 1010Nm, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint down to a brisk 5.0 seconds, or 5.1 seconds for the long wheelbase version.

Everything in terms of the styling package is familiar, but has been beefed-up with carbon composite bodywork that is far more aggressive than the standard Phantom.

One of the most noticeable changes is a change to the ride height, which now sits 40mm lower to the ground with the help of a new air suspension system and, of course, those gargantuan 24-inch rims.

If you know a mafia don in need of their next car, be sure to pass this one over to them.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

