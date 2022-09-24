Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-roader previewed (video)

Lamborghini has posted yet another teaser clip of its gravel-munching Huracan Sterrato off-roader, this time wearing a blue livery thrashing its way along a coastal strip.

The clip released by Lamborghini’s official Youtube channel is titled Beyond the Concrete – Part 2, and shows the upcoming Sterrato is no stranger to getting its feet dirty – something we can’t say for many Lamborghini vehicles before it.

Earlier in the year we reported on Lamborghini testing the Huracan Sterrato – Italian for ‘dirt road’ – testing on ice while showcasing its hardcore suspension package, off-road tyres, LED light bar and roof-mounted air intake.

Lamborghini’s most recent clip has thrown out the long light bar in favour of a more compact pair of LED lights, as well as installing a set of roof racks.

In terms of powertrains, the Huracan Sterrato in concept form was unveiled with the same 5.2-litre V10 powering the Huracan Evo that pushes out 470kW of power and 600Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an updated Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) all-wheel drive system.

By the look of the clip, the rear-biased AWD system is very tail happy, and thanks to the added ride height over the standard Huracan, the Sterrato will be the most dynamic and tough Lambo we’ve seen by quite some margin.

Lamborghini is yet to give us a release date for the Sterrato, but it’s likely that it will be one of the last special edition Huracans we’ll see before a replacement for the Huracan arrives in the future.