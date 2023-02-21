Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato looks spectacular in snow, production starts February

Lamborghini is keen to showcase the Huracan’s adventurous spirit with its latest promotional clip of the special Sterrato tearing up the snow and bouncing off the rev-limiter.

The clip shows a Sterrato tearing up the ski fields in the Italian Alps, switching into rally mode, towing a skier, and four-wheel drifting its way around pretty much everything the driver sets eyes on.

For the unaware, the Huracan Sterrato sits 44mm higher than the standard Huracan, with a 30mm wider front and 34mm wider rear track and a special aluminium underbody to protect all that Italian engineering.

Lamborghini says the Sterrato’s vehicle dynamics system has been updated with a new Strada and Sport mode, as well as receiving the Rally mode that has been optimised for loose gravel and snow.

It comes powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 you’ll find in the standard Huracan EVO RWD that kicks out 449kW/560Nm, but here it is sent to all fours via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Lamborghini’s all-wheel drive system that is paired with a mechanical locking differential at the rear.

Each wheel comes wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres measuring 235/40 on the front and 285/40 on the rear. These have a limited top speed of 260km/h, with the 0-100km/h sprint standing at 3.4 seconds.

Lamborghini says that production of the Huracan Sterrato is set to commence this month, with the first deliveries taking place in the middle of the year.