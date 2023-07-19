Peugeot e-Partner Lands in Australia with $59,990 Price Tag

Peugeot’s battery-electric e-Partner van has officially landed Down Under, with the company’s first EV on offer here in Australia priced at $59,990 before on-roads.

The e-Partner comes powered by a single electric motor producing 100kW/260Nm, with range figures standing at a claimed 258km from the 50kWh battery pack.

The pack can be DC fast charged up to 100kW which brings it to 80 per cent in around thirty-minutes, while a full charge using a 7.4kW wall box takes 7.5 hours.

The powertrain features three driving modes, with Eco capping power at 60kW/190Nm for maximum range, while the Power mode gives access to the full 100kW/260Nm for transporting heavy loads.

The e-Partner rides on Peugeot’s latest EMP-2 platform that offers a long wheelbase van measuring 4750mm long, 2100mm wide and a wheelbase spanning 2975mm.

The rear end features a pair of barn doors for easy access into the cargo bay, with the e-Partner’s payload figures standing at 753kg while cargo space figures total 3.9 cubic meters.

It’s offered to Australian buyers in a single variant which picks up 16-inch steel wheels, Peugeot’s i-cockpit with power consumption data, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Standard safety equipment for the e-Partner includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alerts, forward-collision warnings, tyre under-inflation detection and lane-keep assistance.

Peugeot is packaging the e-Partner with a five-year/200,000km warranty, while the battery and high-voltage components come backed by an eight-year/160,000 warranty.

Ice White comes as a no-cost colour finish, while Nera Black, Artense Grey and Platinum Grey metallic finishes remain a $690 extra.