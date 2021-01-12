Lamborghini global sales down 9.0% in 2020

January 12, 2021
Car News, Industry, Lamborghini

Lamborghini has reported its global sales for 2020, with the figure down 9.0 per cent compared with last year. However, that’s in the face of coronavirus, which has so far infected over 2.2 million people in Italy.

The supercar maker sold 7430 cars globally in 2020, down from the record effort of 8205 sales in 2019. However, the company did post a record six months in the second half of the year. Most of the 9.0 per cent downturn is due to COVID-19, which caused a 70-day production halt during the second quarter.

Its most popular model was the Urus SUV, which contributed 4391 units. It also surpassed 10,000 units overall during 2020, making it one of Lamborghini’s most successful models ever. Coming in as the second favourite was the Huracan, reporting 2193 sales (up 3.0 per cent), along with 846 units of the Aventador. Speaking about the results, Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO at Lamborghini, said:

“It is a great honour for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

In terms of the most popular market regions, the USA saw the biggest demand with 2224 units, followed by Germany with 607 units, and China, Hong Kong and Macau adding 604 units. In its home country in Italy, just 347 units were delivered.

As for Australia, we saw 111 sales in 2020. That’s down 24.5 per cent, which is a larger decline than the overall local industry downturn of negative 13.7 per cent. The most popular models locally were what are referred to as “coupe/convertible” (down 10 per cent), according to VFACTS, seeing 63 units, and the Urus with 48 units (down 37.7 per cent).

Tags
,

Related Articles

Lamborghini posts another global sales record, 2019 up 43%Lamborghini posts another global sales record, 2019 up 43% January 14, 2020
Porsche global sales in 2020 down 3.0%, Australia up 2.0%Porsche global sales in 2020 down 3.0%, Australia up 2.0% January 12, 2021
Volvo reports 18.2 per cent global sales drop during Q1, 2020Volvo reports 18.2 per cent global sales drop during Q1, 2020 April 6, 2020
Lamborghini posts record sales in SeptemberLamborghini posts record sales in September October 6, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.