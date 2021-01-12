Mazda6 GT SP variant announced with 2021 range

Mazda Australia has announced a new sporty GT SP version of the Mazda6, coinciding with the launch of the 2021 model. The new badge comes in just below the flagship Atenza.

Four main variant lines make up the 2021 range, spanning from the Sport, Touring, GT SP, and Atenza. All four are available in either sedan or wagon form, and all feature an automatic transmission as standard, with front-wheel drive.

The Sport and Touring are powered by the regular 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder, producing 140kW at 6000rpm and 252Nm at 4000rpm. It’s able to run on 91 RON petrol, and offers an official fuel consumption average of 7.0L/100km.

Both the new GT SP and the Atenza use the turbocharged 2.5, developing 170kW at 5000rpm and 420Nm at 2000rpm. It’s matched to a unique six-speed auto, and this engine can also run on 91 RON petrol. On the official combined cycle, the fuel consumption rating is 7.6L/100km.

Perhaps the highlight of the new range is the GT SP. The SP badge hasn’t been used on the Mazda6, and basically it means sportiness. As such, the GT SP comes with special 19-inch alloy wheels coated in black metallic, with matching side mirrors for that contrasting look.

The interior also features a new burgundy leather upholstery, along with heated seats front and rear. A similar red is used for the stitching on the instrument panel and door cards, and the GT SP and the Atenza now sport an alluring ‘Turbo’ badge on the back.

All models come with Mazda’s Smart City Brake Support with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, radar cruise control with stop-and-go, rear cross-traffic alert, and LED headlights and taillights.

There’s also an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sat-nav, and head-up display as standard on all. Speaking about the updated range, Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“As our passenger car flagship, Mazda6 holds strong appeal in its segment with its advanced specification and option of Sedan and Wagon body styles. This latest update is highlighted by the new GT SP model, which brings a distinctly sporty characteristic to the Mazda6 range and builds on the local GT SP portfolio alongside the CX-9.”

The new model goes on sale in March, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Mazda6 Sport 2.5L sedan: $34,590

2020 Mazda6 Touring 2.5L sedan: $38,890

2020 Mazda6 GT SP 2.5T sedan: $46,690

2020 Mazda6 Atenza 2.5T sedan: $50,090

2020 Mazda6 Sport 2.5L wagon: $35,890

2020 Mazda6 Touring 2.5L wagon: $40,190

2020 Mazda6 GT SP 2.5T wagon: $47,990

2020 Mazda6 Atenza 2.5T wagon: $51,390