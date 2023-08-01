Lamborghini Eyes Off 10,000 Deliveries in 2023 with Record H1 Results

Lamborghini looks well on its way to selling a record-breaking 10,000 units in a single year after posting its latest financial results for the first half of 2023; a feat made more impressive by the fact it had just two models on sale.

All up, Lamborghini delivered 5341 vehicles in H1, 2023, which is up 4.9 per cent from the 5090 units it delivered at the halfway point of 2022, with the record-breaking figures carried entirely by the Urus SUV and the Huracan.

Lamborghini says that demand for the Urus and Huracan is so fierce, the company has allocated every build spot until the end of production in the second half of 2024.

In fact, their popularity is so cemented that Lamborghini broke H1 delivery figures with just two members of a typically four-strong lineup.

The growth in deliveries helped Lamborghini increase its revenue figures by 6.7 per cent, now standing at 1.4 billion euros, while operating income rose 7.2 per cent up to a record 456 million euros.

The company didn’t break down their sales per model, though it did map out their sales geographically.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa snapped up 2285 units, followed by America and Asia Pacific with 1857 and 1119 deliveries, respectively.

The United States remains Lamborghini’s single biggest market, delivering 1625 vehicles to the land of the free, followed by the UK with 514 deliveries, Germany with 511 and the Chinese mainland – which includes Hong Kong and Macau – with 450 Raging Bulls sold.

Lamborghini says that moving forward, it is in a particularly strong position to hit the 10,000 unit milestone for the first time in its history, after falling just short of the target last year with 9200 vehicles delivered in 2022.

Lambo’s hopes ride on the back of endless demand for its Urus SUV and the recently launched Revuelto flagship; the latter has an order book filled up for more than 24-months.

For reference, Lamborghini’s domestic rival, Ferrari, managed to deliver 13,200 vehicles last year, which is set to increase dramatically as production of the Purosangue gives the Prancing Horse brand a slice of the ever-lucrative luxury SUV segment.

“We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results,” says Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.

“We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini.”