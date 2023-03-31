Lamborghini unveils Revuelto flagship with 747kW V12 PHEV

After months of anticipation and slowly trickling out information, Lamborghini has officially taken the wraps off its latest supercar, the Revuelto. It replaces the mighty Aventador to become the company’s new flagship.

Lamborghini describes the Revuelto as a V12 hybrid HPEV (high-performance electrified vehicle), and while it might have invented that term, we’re happy to forgive them considering the Revuelto is the most powerful Lamborghini ever created.

Propelling the Revuelto is a new ‘L545’ 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing 607kW and 725Nm, which is paired with three electric motors – two up front and one sitting above the gearbox – that add 140kW to the equation. The total power output is an incredible 747kW (1015PS).

The V12 screams out to a 9500rpm redline, with peak power on tap until 9250rpm, with power-per-litre figures standing at a massive 93kW per litre.

The front wheels are powered by electricity alone from the pair of front-mounted electric motors, while the V12 takes command of the rear wheels with the help of a new lightweight eight-speed double-clutch transmission.

Power for the electric motors is supplied by a 3.8kWh battery pack that is charged by the V12 unit in just six minutes, with the third electric motor acting as a starter motor and a reverse gear.

The Revuelto rides on a state-of-the-art carbon platform known as the ‘monofuselage’ which is 25 per cent stiffer than the Aventador’s chassis while weighing 10 per cent less.

Lambo says weight distribution sits at 44:56 front-to-rear, while the Revuelto’s electric motors up front are said to offer torque vectoring and more aggressive braking when combined with the standard discs. Rear-wheel steering is also fitted as standard.

The design language strikes a close line to that of the current-gen Huracan at the front end, while the side and rear profile stretch out in a flamboyant manner only Lamborghini’s flagships receive.

The styling package is based on the Sian, with a key focus on aerodynamics. Downforce is increased by 33 per cent at the front and a massive 74 per cent over the rear end.

It comes riding on a set of 20-inch front, 21-inch rear alloy wheels paired with 265/35 front and 345/30 rear Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres as standard, with stopping power supplied by 10-piston calipers clamping set of 410 by 38mm discs up front, with four-piston calipers biting 390 by 32mm discs at the rear.

The Revuelto offers four driving modes, the most sensible of which, the ‘Citta’ mode caps power at 132kW for energy-efficient cruising around town, while Strada unlocks 652kW of power, Sport rises the bar up to 667kW and Corsa allows you to experience all 747kW of power on offer.

Inside, Lamborghini says the Revuelto is more spacious than its Aventador predecessor, with a relatively familiar design inside the cockpit that positions a large centre console between the driver and front passenger, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.4-inch infotainment screen and a 9.1-inch display for the passenger.

Lamborghini is yet to confirm pricing for the all-new Revuelto, but says we can expect to see it grace European dealerships later this year, with an Australian release more than likely stretching out to 2024. Lamborghini’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.

“The new Revuelto is a unique and innovative car, but at the same time, faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mould, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”