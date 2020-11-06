Genesis ‘GV60’ EV prototype spotted, to use Rimac tech

November 6, 2020
Car News, Electric, Genesis, Spy scoops, Videos

Genesis has been spotted test driving an interesting prototype in Korea, with signs suggesting this could be the company’s first dedicated fully electric vehicle, dubbed the GV60. It’s set to slot into the company’s showroom as a crossover-style vehicle, somewhere in between the GV70 and GV80.

We can probably think of it as a Genesis alternative to the Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQC. And the Tesla Model Y for that matter. Although, there’s also been suggestion of it being slightly smaller. Genesis is yet to confirm any details, however, it’s understood the vehicle will be underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture (Electric Global Modular Platform).

The new model is set to be the first fully electric vehicle from Genesis, but it won’t be the last. There’s also been rumours of an electric version of the G80 large sedan, known as the ‘eG80’, and an electric version of the new GV70 mid-size SUV on the way next year. In fact, a spy video recently surfaced on YouTube showing an electric G80 prototype being pushed around the Nurburgring (see below).

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

As far as we understand, the first electric model will be called the GV60. A trademark is currently registered in Australia for the name, as well as in the USA. There’s also a trademark for the name eG80 (above).

According to a recent Korean Car Blog report, the GV60 is codenamed JW, featuring all-wheel drive and a modular battery system to provide different ranges and power outputs.

Speaking of power output, Genesis is likely to adopt technology from Rimac for its upcoming EVs, as part of Hyundai Motor Group’s recent partnership. Earlier in 2019 the two companies entered an agreement, with Hyundai investing 64 million euros and Kia investing 16 million euros. At the time, Thomas Schemera, head of Hyundai Motor Group’s product division, said:

“We want to build high-performance vehicles that are not only fast and powerful but also meet the highest expectations of our customers as the car of their dreams. Our goal is to popularise electric vehicles and to create social value through world-class technology and innovation in performance.”

We first saw the potential of Rimac and Hyundai with that insane 596kW RM20e racing concept last month. Although that featured an electric motor for each wheel, we suspect Genesis models will be a bit more tame with just one motor per axle.

However, it featured a new 800-volt electric and inverter system, with a 60kWh battery. These elements could very well inspire the technology that goes into the GV60 and future electric Genesis models. This first EV is set to arrive in 2021.

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Genesis G80 prototype spotted with fresh design (video)2021 Genesis G80 prototype spotted with fresh design (video) December 16, 2019
Genesis GV90 super-size SUV under consideration, BMW X7 rival – reportGenesis GV90 super-size SUV under consideration, BMW X7 rival – report January 24, 2020
All-new Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV previewedAll-new Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV previewed September 29, 2020
2021 Genesis G70 could be offered in wagon form – report2021 Genesis G70 could be offered in wagon form – report February 26, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au | Credit Representative of Australian Credit License Number 515843

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.