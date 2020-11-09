2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line specs confirmed

Hyundai has confirmed some of the more detailed specs for the incoming 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, which will go on sale in Australia a bit later this year.

The sporty sedan might not be a proper N performance product but it does bring in a range of appealing features. Hyundai confirms the engine will be the company’s new 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, generating 213kW and 422Nm.

This is connected up to a new eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch auto transmission with front-wheel drive. With a kerb weight of 1636kg, the package is expected to provide brisk acceleration and excellent cross-country performance.

Drivers are being presented a range of driving modes, including Normal, Sport, and Sport+, as well as a Custom mode that allows users to mix and match different parameters. The modes alter the instrument cluster display layout, the steering weight, and the powertrain response.

The company also confirms the Sonata N Line will come with rev-matching technology for the transmission, along with N Power Shift, and launch control. As we spotted recently, the sports sedan will feature a unique suspension setup with an Australian-specific tune.

Other highlights include red-painted brakes, a neat aero kit for the body including a rear spoiler and bespoke front intakes, along with 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior showcases sports seats, a special N steering wheel, red stitching, and lots of leather and metallic trimmings. Thomas Schemera, head of the product division at Hyundai Motor Group, said:

“Hyundai has built a loyal following for Sonata by offering an array of reliable, fuel-efficient and attractively designed models, including the standard, hybrid and ‘Sensuous’ variants. Now, Sonata N Line joins the lineup, satisfying the desire for dynamic performance.”

As standard, the Sonata N Line will come with a 10.25-inch multimedia touch-screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 12.3-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster. Wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a full suite of safety systems are also included.

Hyundai Australia is yet to announced an official on-sale date and prices, but as far as we know it will arrive here before the end of the year. The N Line is set to come in as the only variant of the new Sonata for Australia.