Manhart announces ‘GR 550’ tuning kit for Toyota Supra

December 19, 2020
To be honest we were expecting a lot more upgrade kits to pop up for the all-new Toyota GR Supra, perhaps because the previous model was so firmly entwined into the tuning scene. Renowned BMW tuner, Manhart, is proving there is still plenty of potential with the new model, recently announcing the GR 550 pack.

To start with, the exterior is given a complete makeover. The team has devised a full bodykit including a much lower and more aggressive front bumper bar and splitter system, side winglets for the corners, matching side skirts, and a mean rear end incorporating a chunky diffuser and similar side winglets.

To top it all off the German-Japanese sports car’s body is treated to deep gold, with black racing stripes. The black decals match the side mirrors and factory blacked-out A-pillar. There’s also a set of nice 20-inch double-spoke alloy wheels in black.

Onto the more important bits, and Manhart provides a full coil-over suspension conversion to provide complete adjustment possibilities to suit various conditions. The company also offers a simpler lowered suspension package using H&R springs.

Under the bonnet, the BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbo inline-six is given various tweaks to help unleash even more grunt. With stuff like a new turbocharger and dump pipe, fully upgraded pipe work, a special carbon fibre intake system, and a stainless steel exhaust system, the B58 engine produces a meaty 404kW (550PS).

That’s a big jump up from the standard 285kW, or 250kW if it’s based on the earlier standard tune. Considering the standard 285kW offers a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 4.1 seconds, this tuning pack should see that figure tumble closer to 3.0 seconds. Depending on traction.

Of course, Manhart can mix and match upgrade options for you to create something unique. It also offers the ‘GR 450’ pack, as previously reported.

