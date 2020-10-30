2021 Genesis G80 announced for Australia, new 2.5T and 3.5T

The sleek new 2021 Genesis G80 large sedan will hit the Australian market next month, bringing in two new turbo engine options, a fresh design, and an all-new interior.

Genesis is introducing two main variants of the all-new model; the 2.5T and the 3.5T. The 2.5T debuts Hyundai Motor Group’s 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, which, in the G80, develops an impressive 224kW and 422Nm. It’s matched up to an eight-speed auto with rear-wheel drive. Genesis hasn’t mentioned a 0-100km/h time or fuel economy figures as yet.

Stepping up the flagship brings in a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 279kW and 530Nm – this was the engine that was expected to join the refreshed Genesis G70 and Kia Stinger. Like the 2.5T, the engine is mated to an eight-speed auto. However, the 3.5T comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

We first saw the new G80 back in March. It features a new design language called Athletic Elegance, with the new-look split headlight treatment and large crest grille at the front. There’s also matching taillights at the back and a gently-sloping rear windscreen and curved boot, leaving a very elegant profile. A short front overhang also provides prominence and an energetic stance.

The interior receives a major overhaul compared with the outgoing layout. It’s now much cleaner and more luxurious while also packing much more advanced technology. Check out the little climate control panel, for example, incorporating a flush digital display. There’s also a new 14.5-inch touch-screen mounted on the dash, and a 12-inch head-up display for the driver. When optioned with the Luxury Pack, the instrument cluster houses a 12.3-inch digital screen.

Both models come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 21-speaker, 1050W Lexicon by Harman sound system, 12-way power front seats with heating and cooling, retractable sun shades for the rear doors, and wireless phone charging. Dual-zone climate control is also part of standard mix, with separate temperature control for the rear.

The new model officially goes on sale in November, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). PerformanceDrive will be at the official media launch event next week, although, reviews are under embargo until November 20.

2021 Genesis G80 2.5T: $84,900

2021 Genesis G80 3.5T: $99,900

Luxury Pack: $13,000

KEY STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS (ALL VARIANTS) Safety 10 Airbags – including front centre side airbag Active Bonnet Lift System Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist – Rear/Side (BCA-R/S) Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Driver Attention Warning (DAW), including; Leading Vehicle Departure Alert Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), including; Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist detection

Junction Turning/Junction Crossing function

Lane-Change Oncoming/Side function

Evasive Steering Assist function High Beam Assist (HBA) Lane Keeping Assist – Line/Road-Edge (LKA-L/R) Lane Following Assist (LFA) Multi Collision Brake (MCB) Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat (PAS) – pass. seat Pre-active Seat Belt (PSB) – front seats Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA) Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Smart Cruise Control (SCC), including; Stop & Go function

Machine Learning function Surround View Monitor (SVM) w/ 3D surround view Exterior Panorama Sunroof Acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass Convenience 12-inch Head Up Display (HUD) Driver Position Memory System 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar Heated and Ventilated front seats Power tilt/telescopic adjustable steering column Remote Start – via Smart Key Power Boot with hands-free opening function Rear door retractable sun-shades Infotainment / Multimedia 14.5-inch HD touch screen display Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR) view function & Live Traffic updates Integrated Controller with handwriting recognition Digital Radio (DAB+) Apple CarPlay / Google Android Auto compatibility 21 speaker, 1050W Lexicon by HARMAN audio Wireless mobile phone charging system Climate Control Dual zone Climate Control – w/ haptic touchscreen Independent temperature control for 2nd row