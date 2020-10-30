2021 Genesis G80 announced for Australia, new 2.5T and 3.5T

October 30, 2020
Car News, Genesis, Turbo

The sleek new 2021 Genesis G80 large sedan will hit the Australian market next month, bringing in two new turbo engine options, a fresh design, and an all-new interior.

Genesis is introducing two main variants of the all-new model; the 2.5T and the 3.5T. The 2.5T debuts Hyundai Motor Group’s 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, which, in the G80, develops an impressive 224kW and 422Nm. It’s matched up to an eight-speed auto with rear-wheel drive. Genesis hasn’t mentioned a 0-100km/h time or fuel economy figures as yet.

Stepping up the flagship brings in a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 279kW and 530Nm – this was the engine that was expected to join the refreshed Genesis G70 and Kia Stinger. Like the 2.5T, the engine is mated to an eight-speed auto. However, the 3.5T comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

We first saw the new G80 back in March. It features a new design language called Athletic Elegance, with the new-look split headlight treatment and large crest grille at the front. There’s also matching taillights at the back and a gently-sloping rear windscreen and curved boot, leaving a very elegant profile. A short front overhang also provides prominence and an energetic stance.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The interior receives a major overhaul compared with the outgoing layout. It’s now much cleaner and more luxurious while also packing much more advanced technology. Check out the little climate control panel, for example, incorporating a flush digital display. There’s also a new 14.5-inch touch-screen mounted on the dash, and a 12-inch head-up display for the driver. When optioned with the Luxury Pack, the instrument cluster houses a 12.3-inch digital screen.

Both models come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a 21-speaker, 1050W Lexicon by Harman sound system, 12-way power front seats with heating and cooling, retractable sun shades for the rear doors, and wireless phone charging. Dual-zone climate control is also part of standard mix, with separate temperature control for the rear.

The new model officially goes on sale in November, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). PerformanceDrive will be at the official media launch event next week, although, reviews are under embargo until November 20.

2021 Genesis G80 2.5T: $84,900
2021 Genesis G80 3.5T: $99,900

Luxury Pack: $13,000

KEY STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS (ALL VARIANTS)

Safety

10 Airbags – including front centre side airbag

Active Bonnet Lift System

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist – Rear/Side (BCA-R/S)

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW), including; Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), including;

  • Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist detection
  • Junction Turning/Junction Crossing function
  • Lane-Change Oncoming/Side function
  • Evasive Steering Assist function

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Lane Keeping Assist – Line/Road-Edge (LKA-L/R)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Multi Collision Brake (MCB)

Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat (PAS) – pass. seat

Pre-active Seat Belt (PSB) – front seats

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC), including;

  • Stop & Go function
  • Machine Learning function

Surround View Monitor (SVM) w/ 3D surround view

Exterior

Panorama Sunroof

Acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass

Convenience

12-inch Head Up Display (HUD)

Driver Position Memory System

12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar

Heated and Ventilated front seats

Power tilt/telescopic adjustable steering column

Remote Start – via Smart Key

Power Boot with hands-free opening function

Rear door retractable sun-shades

Infotainment / Multimedia

14.5-inch HD touch screen display

Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR) view function

& Live Traffic updates

Integrated Controller with handwriting recognition

Digital Radio (DAB+)

Apple CarPlay / Google Android Auto compatibility

21 speaker, 1050W Lexicon by HARMAN audio

Wireless mobile phone charging system

Climate Control

Dual zone Climate Control – w/ haptic touchscreen

Independent temperature control for 2nd row

LUXURY PACKAGE

Safety

Forward Attention Warning (FAW)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R)

Exterior

Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS)

Power Door Latch – soft close doors

Interior

Nappa Leather appointed interior

Luxury quilted seat pattern

Suede headlining/pillars

Climate Control

3-zone Climate Control

Convenience

12.3-inch full screen Instrument Cluster with 3D function

Smart Parking Assist (SPA)

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) – via Smart Key

18-way adjustable driver’s seat

Ergo Motion massage function for driver’s seat

Heated & Ventilated rear outboard seats

Power adjustable rear outboard seats

Heated steering wheel

Power operated rear window sunshade

Multimedia System

Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 9.2-inch touch-screens
Tags

Related Articles

2021 Genesis G80 unveiled in full, gets 3.5L twin-turbo V62021 Genesis G80 unveiled in full, gets 3.5L twin-turbo V6 March 30, 2020
Genesis GV80 unveiled in full, debuts 3.0 turbo-diesel 6-cylinderGenesis GV80 unveiled in full, debuts 3.0 turbo-diesel 6-cylinder January 16, 2020
2021 Genesis G80 unveiled with fresh design, new platform2021 Genesis G80 unveiled with fresh design, new platform March 5, 2020
2021 Genesis G70 revealed with updated design and tech2021 Genesis G70 revealed with updated design and tech September 9, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au | Credit Representative of Australian Credit License Number 515843

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.