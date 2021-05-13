Genesis G70 Shooting Brake revealed, in Australia Q3 (2021)

May 13, 2021
Car News, Genesis

Genesis has officially revealed the G70 Shooting Brake, with first deliveries of the Korean manufacturer’s first-ever wagon set to kick off later this year.

Genesis says the G70 Shooting Brake was designed with “European customers in mind”, while offering far more practicality than the updated G70 sedan that was revealed last year.

Sales of this new wagon will commence later in the year, with Germany, the UK and Switzerland set to receive the first units. The company says that orders for its G80 sedan and GV80 SUV will also open later in the European summer, ahead of the next-generation G70 sedan and GV70 midsize SUV shortly after.

The choice of introducing the G70 Shooting Brake in the European market first has no doubt been inspired by the fact that the European car-buying public are huge fans of wagons. Genesis is aiming to match the European rivals with a sleek styling package complete with quad lamp LED headlights and signature crest grille, along with design lines across the bonnet and swoopy rear styling.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Inside, Genesis says its driver-focussed cabin has been influenced by the cockpit of a fighter jet, complete with red leather upholstery and some metallic pedals for the driver on this show car. Overall, there are no major design changes from the new G70 sedan in terms of the cabin.

Sadly, we haven’t had any confirmation on powertrain specifications as yet, but we do know the G70 Shooting Brake will come in at 4685mm long, 1850mm wide, 1400mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2835mm. Genesis says it will offer far more cargo space than the G70 sedan, promising 40 per cent more storage, and versatile folding seats for added practicality.

If the existing G70 sedan is anything to go off, we can expect a twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 unit pushing out 272kW of power and 510Nm of torque in the Shooting Brake, with the possibility of lesser-powered turbo-diesel and petrol four-cylinder variants also added to the lineup. We understand the company’s new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, found in the GV80 and G80, is for all-new models only.

At the tail-end of last year, we spotted a 2021 G70 sedan that was about to undergo local testing and validation for the Australian market. We can now confirm it is officially arriving in the next few weeks, with this wagon locked in for the third quarter.

Tags

Related Articles

Genesis G70 'Shooting Brake' officially previewed, arrives later 2021
Genesis G70 'Shooting Brake' officially previewed, arrives later 2021
2021 Genesis G70 'shooting brake' wagon spotted (video)
2021 Genesis G70 'shooting brake' wagon spotted (video)
2021 Genesis eG80 electric sedan spotted at Nurburgring (video)
2021 Genesis eG80 electric sedan spotted at Nurburgring (video)
2021 Genesis G70 spotted in Australia, to undergo local testing
2021 Genesis G70 spotted in Australia, to undergo local testing

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.