Suzuki Australia announces Swift ‘100 Year Anniversary Edition’

Suzuki is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its international operations, and to help mark the occasion a special edition Swift is being launched in Australia.

The limited edition Suzuki Swift is based on the GL Navigator variant, which is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine producing 66kW and 120Nm, and is fitted with a CVT transmission.

Additions over the stock GL Navigator include a new sporty black roof spoiler at the rear, some carbon fibre decals, as well as a limited-edition contrast stripe that extends from the front of the hatch to the rear door, flanked by badges.

Suzuki says the limited edition 100th Anniversary Swift will be made available in a pair of two-tone paint finishes, the first of which features a burning red with contrasting black roof, and speedy blue with the same roof finish.

Standard equipment on the base model Swift GL Navigator includes 16-inch alloys, LED running lights, a 7.0-inch infotainment system fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as cruise control and a set of fog lights.

Suzuki is capping the numbers of the Swift Anniversary Edition to just 100 units. The order books are open now, with prices starting at $24,990 drive-away. See below for the full Suzuki Swift lineup starting prices:

2021 Swift GL Navigator manual – $20,990

2021 Swift GL Navigator auto – $21,990

2021 Swift GL Navigator Plus auto – $23,490

2021 Swift 100 Year Anniversary Edition auto – $24,990

2021 Swift GLX Turbo auto – $27,290

2021 Swift Sport manual – $30,990

2021 Swift Sport auto – $32,990