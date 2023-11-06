Records Tumble as Aussies Snap Up 1m YTD in 2023, Ford Ranger Tops the Class

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Australian new car sales are at record highs in 2023, with Aussies snapping up more than 1 million new vehicles in the months leading up to October, 2023, a record-sitting 12 per cent higher than the same point in 2022.

All up, the total sales chart sits at 1,006,095 units in the YTD sales to October 2023, riding on the back of a record 106,809 vehicles sold for the month, representing a sharp 22 per cent increase over October, 2022. In October, 38.3 per cent of total sales were made up of light commercial vehicles (utes) as well as large and upper-large SUVs, speaking to the tastes of Australia’s large-vehicle-loving car buying public.

Toyota remained by far Australia’s favourite manufacturer, amassing 20,298 vehicles sold for the month in October, 2023, followed by Mazda with 9,316 new vehicles sold, Ford with 8,605, Hyundai with 6,620 and Mitsubishi with 6,395 vehicles sold in Australia throughout October.

In terms of the model mix-up, the Ford Ranger was Australia’s best-selling vehicle in the month of October, 2023, with Aussies snapping up 6,215 examples of the Ranger ute. This relegated the Toyota HiLux to second place with a total of 5,766 vehicles delivered, while Isuzu rounded out the podium with 3,198 deliveries of the D-Max ute.

Toyota managed to nab three of the total top five models sold here in Australia, with the RAV4 remaining the fourth best-selling vehicle in October, 2023 with 2,598 vehicles delivered, followed by the Toyota LandCruiser range with 2,561 vehicles delivered.

By states and territories, sales in NSW jumped 22.8 per cent up to 33,001 vehicles in total, followed by Victoria’s 32 per cent jump up to 30,740 vehicles sold for the month in October.

Queensland reported a large jump of 16.4 per cent, up to a total of 21,937 vehicles sold, followed by Western Australia with 10,166 units delivered, the Northern Territory with 6,667 vehicles delivered and Tassie with 1996 vehicles sold. “The Australian market has demonstrated incredible strength and vitality throughout 2023, culminating in Australia reaching one million sales in October for the first time,” says the FCAI’s Chief, Tony Weber.

“After some challenging years through COVID, this milestone speaks to the range of vehicles available to consumers, affirming Australia’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets… it also reflects vastly improved supply chains,” he added.

“In the past six-months, five have broken all-time sales records compared with previous years and in October, 106,809 new vehicles were delivered to Australian customers,” Weber concluded.