G-Power Hurricane RR upgrade brings M5 CS power to 662kW

Renowned tuning house, G-Power, has released yet another performance upgrade kit for the current F90-generation M5 CS, this time called the G5M CS Hurricane RR package.

The G5m CS Hurrican RR takes BMW’s already-impressive 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with stock outputs standing at 467kW/750Nm, and raises the mark up to a staggering 662kW of power and 1050Nm of torque.

To make it possible, G-Power got busy switching out the pistons and conrods with a set of forged replacements, alongside a set of turbochargers with a larger compressor and turbine wheel, revised turbo blades and a CNC-milled turbine.

G-Power also fitted the G5M CS Hurricane with its latest GP-900 software update that has helped to make the new 333km/h top speed possible thanks to the revised engine and ignition mapping.

The significant power increase has been matched with an upgraded ‘DeepTone’ exhaust system that helps to remove back pressure and give the Hurricane a uniquely aggressive engine note.

On the visual front, the Hurricane comes boasting a set of 21-inch wheels, a carbon fibre hood with a heap more ventilation to help the heavily-modified powertrain breathe easy, as well as a carbon fibre rear wing and decals.

If you’re interested, G-Power also offers a range of serious performance upgrades for everything from the BMW M2, M4 and the M8, as well as the Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Urus and the Mercedes-AMG GT.