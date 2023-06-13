RAM continues success with record-setting deliveries in May

Sales of RAM Trucks are showing no signs of letting off the throttle, with the company reporting record-breaking deliveries here in Australia.

All up, RAM delivered 766 retail vehicles here in May, while placing another 919 wholesale orders for its dealership network.

The record-setting sales for May come as the RAM 1500 managed to outsell the likes of the Nissan Navara and Volkswagen Amarok in the 4×4 pickup category.

The RAM 1500 has swallowed up nearly two-thirds of its more specific pick-up/CC priced over $100,000 category, increasing its share of the market from 62.3 per cent up to 63.7 per cent.

The company says it expects buyers will continue to flock to the almighty American package, and with the 1500 in hot demand, has topped-up dealers with additional 1500 DS and DT units. RAM Trucks Australia’s GM, Jeff Barber, said:

“This fantastic result is testament to our dealer network and our Melbourne manufacturing facility, who have left no stone unturned in delivering customer orders. We’re confident that June will see another strong result as we close out the financial year.”