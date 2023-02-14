Electric RAM 1500 REV makes debut in Superbowl ad, arrives 2024 (video)

RAM used one of the biggest sports games on earth to debut its battery-electric RAM 1500, called the REV, with a tongue-in-cheek promotion drumming up excitement about its fourth-quarter, 2024 release.

The company aired a one-minute clip titled ‘Premature Electrification’ making fun of some of the less-than-desirable characteristics of battery-electric vehicles, assuring the public its RAM 1500 REV will keep the buying public happy.

The reveal comes 12 months after Ram first previewed an all-electric 1500 concept to go head-to-head with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

While RAM is yet to confirm any specifics for the battery pack, onboard electric motors or how its claims of extending “range in satisfying ways” will materialise, we do know the RAM 1500 REV rides on Stellantis’s STLA Frame platform.

Parent company Stellantis said last year that its body-on-frame construction allows for battery packs measuring between 159-200kWh in capacity, while claiming range figures of “over 800 kilometres” from the platform.

While it remains unconfirmed, the Frame platform can support a pair of Stellantis’s flagship electric motors pushing out 350kW each, and supports DC fast-charging.

So far, we can only report on the promotional material released by RAM, which showcases a heap of storage underneath the bonnet where you’d typically find a massive V8, an updated EV-specific infotainment system and a revised front end with updated headlights and a more aerodynamic profile.

The company has already begun taking pre-orders for the 1500 REV, with the first units expected to reach production in late 2024.

So far, RAM is yet to confirm when we can expect to see the 1500 REV here in Australia, although the recent comments from RAM’s Asia-Pacific chief while celebrating its 20,000th local re-production unit are pretty telling.

While celebrating, Carl Smiley said: “With discussions around future product – including the recent RAM Revolution EV truck reveal – I’m confident the long-term arrangement will continue.”

In reference to the latest launch, RAM’s CEO, Mike Koval Jr, said: “The RAM brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before, and will once again with the all-new Ram 1500 REV.

“We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time.”

The full promo video is embedded below.