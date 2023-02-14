Audi RS Q3 Sportback Edition 10 Years announced for Australia

Audi Australia is launching a special edition version of the RS Q3 Sportback, called the Edition 10 Years. It adds in a number of bonus features and unique highlights to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the RS Q3 nameplate.

The special edition is based on the RS Q3 Sportback high performance coupe-style SUV, adding black exterior highlights such as badges, brake calipers, darkened matrix LED headlights, side mirrors, window trims, and a set of 21-inch light alloy wheels.

Inside, passengers are treated to exclusive sports RS bucket seats, upholstered in leather-Dinamica in black and jet black, with copper honeycomb stitching for contrast across various areas. The seat-backs are featured in matte carbon for that special touch.

As for the engine, it is the awesome 2.5-litre turbo five-cylinder, producing 294kW and 480Nm. This engine has been awarded International Engine of the Year nine times. It rockets the SUV from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

Power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, feeding to Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel drive system. Jeff Mannering, director of Audi Australia, said:

“This special edition pays great tribute to the best of SUV performance in the RS Q3 Sportback. Australia as a market is so performance-focused, and I have no doubt that owners will enjoy exclusive RS touches in this limited edition model.”

The 2023 Audi RS Q3 Sportback Edition 10 Years is scheduled to arrive in Australia from the second quarter of this year, with global production limited to just 555 units. It comes in Dew Silver matte effect or metallic Chronos Grey. Prices start from $102,900, which is up from $99,100 of the standard version (excluding on-roads). Audi offers a five-year warranty on its new vehicles in Australia.