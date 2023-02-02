Car News Drift Electric Skoda SUV

Skoda sets new drift world record with Enyaq electric SUV

Skoda can now lay claim to not one, but two Guinness World Records after its battery-electric Enyaq iV vRS SUV completed a single continuous drift totalling more than 7km.

Skoda took to a frozen lake in Sweden, with motoring journalist Richard Meaden behind the wheel, who managed to control a single drift for 7.351km, giving the Skoda Enyaq iV the record for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice. The record-setting run beat the previous record of 6.23km set by Wang Dongjiang last year in China, who was piloting a Subaru WRX on a frozen lake.

Skoda’s second world record was awarded specifically for the battery-electric vehicle segment, which will no doubt be a target of future attempts from high-powered EVs moving forward.

The company says the record-breaking vehicle was indeed a stock Enyaq, with the only modifications coming in the form of its 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin 245/35 tyres with six-hundred 5mm studs fitted.

As a refresher, the Enyaq comes fitted with a dual-motor setup producing 220kW and 460Nm, with a sportier suspension system installed offering adaptive dampers for the RS.

The Enyaq iV vRS is set for a mid-year arrival in the UK, with Skoda yet to confirm whether or not we’ll see its high-powered EV SUV here in Australia.

On the topic of EV world record records, we reported last year on Chinese EV maker, ZEEKR, who snatched a certified Guinness World Record for the fastest drift in a battery electric vehicle, with its pilot throwing the tail out at 208km/h.

