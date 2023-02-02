Skoda sets new drift world record with Enyaq electric SUV

Skoda can now lay claim to not one, but two Guinness World Records after its battery-electric Enyaq iV vRS SUV completed a single continuous drift totalling more than 7km.

Skoda took to a frozen lake in Sweden, with motoring journalist Richard Meaden behind the wheel, who managed to control a single drift for 7.351km, giving the Skoda Enyaq iV the record for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice. The record-setting run beat the previous record of 6.23km set by Wang Dongjiang last year in China, who was piloting a Subaru WRX on a frozen lake.

Skoda’s second world record was awarded specifically for the battery-electric vehicle segment, which will no doubt be a target of future attempts from high-powered EVs moving forward.

The company says the record-breaking vehicle was indeed a stock Enyaq, with the only modifications coming in the form of its 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin 245/35 tyres with six-hundred 5mm studs fitted.

As a refresher, the Enyaq comes fitted with a dual-motor setup producing 220kW and 460Nm, with a sportier suspension system installed offering adaptive dampers for the RS.

The Enyaq iV vRS is set for a mid-year arrival in the UK, with Skoda yet to confirm whether or not we’ll see its high-powered EV SUV here in Australia.

On the topic of EV world record records, we reported last year on Chinese EV maker, ZEEKR, who snatched a certified Guinness World Record for the fastest drift in a battery electric vehicle, with its pilot throwing the tail out at 208km/h.