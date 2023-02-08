Ford Performance previews special higher-powered F-150 Lightning

Ford’s performance division has given us a brief teaser of its plans for the F-150 Lightning in its latest update, confirming a rapid all-electric pickup truck is on the way, without revealing any firm details or dates.

The news came as Ford Performance gave us a look at its ‘focused and strategic global motorsports program’, which, amongst other things, mentions plans to further develop a racing Mustang, dominate the off-road and rally world, re-enter Formula 1 and create a number of EV performance demonstrators.

One of the vehicles, sitting ominously behind a black silhouette – one that doesn’t exactly hide its outline – is Ford Performance’s take on the F-150 Lightning, which will no doubt come packing some seriously impressive power outputs when it does eventually make its debut. The standard F-150 Lightning electric pickup generates up to 420kW and 1050Nm

We say that because of the fact Ford’s previous technical showcases of its sheer electric motor power has been impressive to say the least. Take the Mustang Mach-E 1400, for example, which came powered by no less than seven electric motors producing a combined 1077kW of power, showing that Ford is no stranger to electrified powertrains pushing out some monstrous figures.

Ford also created a crazy electric van concept known as the SuperVan 4 which produced 1491kW of power from its electric motors, and could cover 0-100km/h in 2.o seconds.

Ford’s partnership with Red Bull Racing also comes at an important time for the company’s road car lineup, considering the updated 2026 powertrain regulations increases power from the onboard electric motor to 350kW, and the mandate that the internal combustion engines are to run on sustainable e-fuels.

With the company on the forefront of development for Red Bull Racing, we’ll be sure to see some exciting new technologies trickle their way down into Ford’s passenger car lineup in the future.