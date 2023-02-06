RAM Trucks Australia hits 20,000 production milestone

Building on the groundswell of popularity of large, tough and powerful American-born trucks, RAM Trucks Australia is celebrating a massive milestone after surpassing remanufacturing of 20,000 units Down Under.

Since launching a partnership with the Ateco Group back in 2013, RAM has seen demand for vehicles like the 1500 and the 2500 grow at a consistent rate here in Australia, with right-hand drive conversions taking place at its Melbourne facility.

The 20,000th unit in question was a 1500 TRX finished in Hydro Blue, which comes powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 ‘Hellcat’ engine producing a mega 523kW and 882Nm. It is the most powerful standard pickup/ute on the market.

Looking forward, RAM expects its sales momentum will continue to grow here in Australia, with its chief operating officer all but confirming that the all-electric RAM 1500 Revolution will make its way to Australia in the future, ready to be converted into right hand drive.

While we don’t have any firm details on the RAM 1500 Revolution just yet, parent company Stellantis has previously confirmed it will ride on the STLA Frame platform that offers claimed range figures of 800km from a battery pack measuring up to 200kWh. Stellantis’s COO of the Asia Pacific Region, Carl Smiley, said:

“We are committed to continued support for the Ateco Group and their RAM Trucks Australia business with further technical and engineering assistance. With discussions around future product – including the recent RAM Revolution EV truck reveal – I’m confident the long-term arrangement will continue to innovate and elevate this partnership.”