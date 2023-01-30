Porsche Vision 357 concept revealed as tribute to classic 356

Check out this retro concept. It’s called the Porsche Vision 357, and it pays tribute to the classic 356 of yesteryear which set the path for the legendary 911.

The concept was made as part of celebrations for Porsche’s 75th anniversary, and it aims to combine the past, present and future. It’s built on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform, which means it features a screaming 4.0-litre flat-six engine that produces 368kW.

As you can see, the design blends a bit of 911 heritage but with the short and stubby proportions of the iconic 356. The wide and slanted rear end curves around just like the 356, but the concealed taillights and smoothed panel edges provide a futuristic look.

Porsche says the vertical grille over the engine compartment at the back is a nod to the 356’s grille, with a round headlight design also inspired by the classic. The headlights are concealed and feature Porsche’s latest four-point light signature. Speaking about the design, Michael Mauer, vice president at Porsche Style, said:

“We created a very special birthday present in the form of the Porsche Vision 357, one which uses the 356 as a basis to underscore the significance of our design DNA. The design study is an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualise the outlook for the future.”

Other highlights include awesome 20-inch magnesium wheels featuring aerodynamic carbon fibre caps, natural fibre-reinforced plastic side skirts, titanium exhaust trims with ceramic tailpipes, and a unique two-tone Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic paint scheme inspired by grey tones that were trending in the 1950s.

There are no plans for the Vision 357 to go into production any time soon, however, Mauer says concept car designs help shape the future. He said:

“Thinking out loud about the future is one of the core missions of Style Porsche. Design studies are the pool of ideas that feed the design of tomorrow. We are perpetually on the conceptual journey into the future of mobility. Time and again, the brand history serves as a source of inspiration.”

Porsche is exhibiting the Vision 357 concept to the public at a special “75 Years of Porsche sports cars” showcase at Volkswagen’s DRIVE forum in Berlin, running from January 27 until mid-February.