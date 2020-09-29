All-new Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV previewed

September 29, 2020
Car News, Genesis, SUV

Genesis will soon unveil its second-ever SUV, in the form of the GV70, slotting below the GV80. The Hyundai-owned luxury brand has just sent out some teaser images to stir some excitement.

As the name suggests, this will be the SUV cousin to the G70 sedan. It will also compete with other popular mid-size luxury SUVs, such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-PACE, and Mercedes GLC. Unlike those Europe rivals, the GV70 is likely to stand out with a unique design, while offering the brand’s excellent warranty and after-sales service.

So far we’ve only seen GV70 prototypes being hurtled around the Nurburgring in earlier testing, but these images give us a clearer indication of its design and proportions. It looks like new SUV will take on the company’s latest twin-split headlight theme, with matching taillights, as well as a huge concave/crest-style front grille.

Although not a coupe-style SUV, the GV70 will showcase a sporty side profile with a raked D-pillar. Genesis has conveniently blurred the rear of the side image so we can’t quite see just how raked the tailgate is. Even so, you can see evidence of a tiny rear quarter side window.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The overall design will fall in line with the company’s latest ‘Athletic Elegance’ styling philosophy. We can probably turn to vehicles like the GV80 and new G70 for some clues on what to expect in the finer details. In a statement, Genesis said:

“We are thrilled to share this early sneak preview of our second SUV, the Genesis GV70. It telegraphs an exciting new design and reinforces the core brand values that run through our lineup. We look forward to sharing full details on GV70 with everyone in the near future.”

Genesis says engineers will be testing this prototype on public roads in Korea for one month, starting now. The company has cleverly placed a QR code within the camouflage body wrap, and if onlookers get a chance to snap the code, they will be able to learn more about the G-matrix pattern.

The GV70 is set to feature the same powertrain options as the G70 sedan, including Hyundai Motor Group’s new 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder. There is some potential for the new 3.5-litre turbo-petrol V6 and new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 from the GV80 coming in as well. Official details are expected to be announced in the next few months.

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Genesis GV70 spied at Nurburgring, wearing production body? (video)2021 Genesis GV70 spied at Nurburgring, wearing production body? (video) October 16, 2019
Genesis GV90 super-size SUV under consideration, BMW X7 rival – reportGenesis GV90 super-size SUV under consideration, BMW X7 rival – report January 24, 2020
Genesis GV80 revealed, confirmed for Australia in 2021Genesis GV80 revealed, confirmed for Australia in 2021 January 2, 2020
2021 Genesis G70 could be offered in wagon form – report2021 Genesis G70 could be offered in wagon form – report February 26, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive