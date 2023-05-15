Cupra confirms 100 Formentor VZx Matrix Editions set for Australia

Cupra has confirmed that a limited run of its Formentor VZx are on the way to Australia, with the Matrix Edition priced from $70,490 drive-away.

Over the current range-topper, the Formentor VZx Matrix picks up three equipment additions as standard, with a set of black and copper finished 19-inch alloys, black leather heated seats and a set of Matrix LEDs bundled in.

That means that power comes supplied by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 228kW and 400Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG and an all-wheel drive system.

Retail prices for the VZx Matrix Edition stand at $65,490, with the company confirming drive-away prices of $70,490, which is now available here in Australia. Cupra chief of product and planning, Jeff Shafer, said:

“We see the instant response to these editions, and the VZx in general, as a real endorsement of Cupra’s pricing and positioning. Cupra isn’t mainstream, we’re not trying to be premium – we’re uniquely focused on design and performance and our customers love that.”