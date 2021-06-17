2022 Polestar 3 electric SUV previewed, will be produced in USA

June 17, 2021
Polestar is making news today after previewing its upcoming Polestar 3 large electric SUV, while confirming the new model will be produced in the USA, from 2022.

From the teaser image (above) we can make out a faint outline of the 3’s dimensions, with an emphasis clearly on sleekness and aerodynamics. Polestar calls the new model an “aerodynamic electric performance SUV”, which suggests designers have concentrated on providing optimum aero efficiency.

The Polestar 3 is, as the name suggests, the company’s third bespoke model since becoming a stand-alone brand from Volvo Cars, following the Polestar 1 (performance coupe) and the Polestar 2 (practical crossover). It will enter a fairly bare market segment, with really only the Tesla Model X to contend with, although, Mercedes-Benz does have its EQE SUV on the horizon.

Polestar confirms the 3 will be underpinned by and debut a “new generation of electric vehicle architecture” from Volvo Car Group, designed and developed from the onset for full electrification. It’s possible the platform will be able to support single, double, and triple electric motors, as well range-extending possibilities.

The company says the all-electric SUV will also feature “industry-leading” connectivity, based on the Android Automotive OS system, as well as autonomous driving features and a host of smart safety technologies. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers. I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina. From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market.”

Polestar will retain both its headquarters and established sales and distribution channels in Europe, however, the Polestar 3 will be produced in Ridgeville, USA, starting in 2022. Deliveries are likely to commence in 2023.

Since the Polestar 2 has been confirmed for Australia there is hope for the 3 to arrive locally further down the track, if it is made in right-hand drive that is.

