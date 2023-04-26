MY24 Volvo XC40, C40 Recharge updates announced for Australia

As Volvo Australia heads toward becoming a fully electric car brand by 2026, some updates have been announced for the introduction of the MY24 XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

The biggest change for these models is the introduction of a new rear-wheel drive configuration for the base models that use a single motor. Instead of a front-axle motor, the update switches to a rear axle motor layout.

The 69kWh battery capacity remains, but Volvo has applied some new cooling features to improve running efficiency. Range figures have increased compared with the outgoing FWD base models, with the XC40 going from 425km to 460km, and the C40 2WD climbing from 438km to 476km.

Over in the flagship XC40 Recharge ‘Twin’ and C40 Twin, these welcome two new electric motors. While the outgoing models used two 150kW units, the new models now feature a 183kW rear motor and 117kW front.

Interestingly, the combined output remains unchanged at 300kW and 660Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h actually increases, from 4.7 seconds to 4.9 seconds for MY24. In saying that, charging ‘performance’ is improved so now these can take in 200kW of DC power, up from 150kW.

Volvo says it takes around 28 minutes to go from 10-80 per cent charge, slashing 9 minutes from the outgoing models using a 150kW plug. As a bonus, the range figures have also jumped up, from 438km in the XC40 Twin to 500km, with the C40 Twin increased from 451km to 507km.

Lastly, Volvo has given the updated models some fresh wheels for MY24, measuring 19 inches. They show off an aero design that apparently helps reduce drag. Volvo Australia’s managing director, Stephen Connor, said:

“Globally, Volvo is firmly committed to becoming an electric-only carmaker by 2030, but in Australia we’ve previously announced we will make the transition to full EV happen by 2026. The powertrain and battery upgrades in XC40 and C40 Recharge models will help us achieve this goal and accomplish our aspiration of selling 20,000 fully electric cars every year in Australia.”

The new models are on sale now with prices starting from the following (excluding on-roads). Deliveries will begin during the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD: $76,990

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin AWD: $85,990

2024 Volvo C40 RWD: $78,990

2024 Volvo C40 Twin AWD: $87,990