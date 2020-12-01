2021 Toyota GR Supra (285kW) update arrives in Australia

December 2, 2020
The updated 2021 Toyota GR Supra has arrived in Australia, packing an additional 35kW under the bonnet to improve acceleration for the two-door sports coupe. Some revisions have also been made to enhance handling.

It was announced earlier this year, along with a similar update for the platform-sharing BMW Z4. The gist of the refresh is that the BMW B58 3.0-litre turbo inline-six engine is tweaked, so now it produces 285kW and 500Nm, up from 250kW. This is done thanks to a retuned engine calibration and a reduced compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1.

Peak power continues to be achieved at 6500rpm, but that peak torque figure is now spread from 1800-5000rpm instead of 1600-4500rpm. As a result of all this, the official 0-100km/h time is slashed 0.2 seconds, to 4.1 seconds. Fuel consumption on the official combined cycle remains at 7.7L/100km, and the emissions rating remains at 177g/km.

Two variants continue to make up the Australian range, spanning the GT and the GTS. Although no changes are made to the exterior for the update, the GTS version now features the word ‘Supra’ on the unique red-painted front brake calipers. Speaking about the update, Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:

“Toyota Gazoo Racing and our GR brand portfolio of cars is all about pushing the limits and where we can, we will deliver every ounce of performance potential. This upgrade for GR Supra will continue our quest to deliver ever-better cars, with more power and under-bonnet bracing that will further enhance the thrilling driving experience offered by this iconic car.”

The only other change is the installation of a set of strut braces for the front end – like what’s seen in the Z4 M40i – to improve rigidity and precision during spirited cornering. Like before, the GT uses 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/40 tyres on the front and 275/40 tyres on the rear, while the GTS steps up to 19-inch wheels with 255/35 and 275/35 tyres.

Toyota Australia says the updated model is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). Prices have climbed $2590 for both variants.

2021 Toyota GR Supra GT: $87,126
2021 Toyota GR Supra GTS: $97,126

Options (GTS only)
Nurburg Matte Grey paint: $2500
Alcantara upholstery: $2500

