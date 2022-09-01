500 build slots for Polestar 6 roadster sold out in one week

Polestar has announced that all 500 built slots for its upcoming Polestar 6 LA Edition roadster have been sold out within just a week, seemingly signalling the public’s ferocious appetite for an all-electric roadster.

The Polestar 6 was confirmed only a few weeks ago, with the company stating its intention to produce the radical O2 concept so it’s ready for showrooms in 2026. It has since made its official debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

Polestar says that the week following its official debut, the company was inundated with pre-orders for the production version, with 500 build spots secured by eager customers and a number of units reserved for special customers.

The production version of the Polestar O2 has kept the majority of the design language that we saw in the initial concept, and the end result is one of the most dynamic roadsters we’ve seen recently.

The company has also given us some details of its high-powered, dual-motor setup that pushes out 650kW of power and 900Nm of torque with the target of a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

Those lucky enough to get their order in will have to wait until 2026 to take delivery, with the company staggering deliveries until production of the Polestar 3 SUV, Polestar 4 SUV coupe, and Polestar 5 GT car are underway.

The company says that the Polestar 3 is set for its official debut in October this year, while the Polestar 4 is expected to debut in 2023, with the Polestar 5 arriving sometime in 2024. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena. The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrol heads.”