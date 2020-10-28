2021 Jaguar E-PACE revealed, new ‘300 Sport’ flagship

October 28, 2020
Jaguar has unveiled the new 2021 E-PACE small premium SUV, boasting mild-hybrid tech, updated interior and exterior design, and a new 300 Sport range-topping trim level.

The Jaguar E-PACE is the company’s smallest SUV. So far this year in Australia (through September), Jaguar has sold 534 examples. That makes it the most popular Jaguar model in this country, even outselling the F-PACE (246) and the seemingly more common XE mid-size sedan (179).

For its first refresh, the 2021 E-PACE showcases new exterior styling, including a revised lower front bumper bar, new mesh grille, ‘Double J’ LED headlights, and an updated rear end incorporating a new insert to connect the exhaust outlets, with the company’s latest ‘chicane’ taillights coming across, inspired by those on the I-PACE.

Inside, passengers are treated to a new 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touch-screen, which runs JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The screen is chemically strengthened and features a special anti-glare coating which also helps to minimise fingerprints. The centre console is altered and adopts a new gear shifter, allowing for more storage space in front, with an optional wireless phone charger.

Under the bonnet, just two engine options will be available. The entry P250 consists of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder matched up to a nine-speed auto with all-wheel drive. It produces 184kW and 365Nm, offering a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds.

Moving up to the P300 brings in mild-hybrid technology. Power peaks at 221kW and torque tops out at 400Nm. It can scoot off from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.9 seconds. This new (for the E-PACE) engine features a belt-integrated starter generator as well as a 48V lithium-ion battery to assist with economy. It’s also all-wheel drive and comes matched to a nine-speed auto.

In Australia Jaguar is offering four main variants, all in R-Dynamic form except for the top 300 Sport. Deliveries are scheduled to commence during the first quarter of 2021. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Jaguar E-PACE R-Dynamic S P250 (184kW) AWD: $63,900
2021 Jaguar E-PACE  R-Dynamic SE P250 (184kW) AWD: $67,200
2021 Jaguar E-PACE  R-Dynamic HSE P250 (184kW) AWD: $71,300
2021 Jaguar E-PACE 300 SPORT (221kW) AWD: $79,600

