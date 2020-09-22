2021 Mazda BT-50 prices confirmed for Australia

While plenty of details have been released about the all-new 2021 Mazda BT-50, including some of the accessories that will be available, Mazda Australia is today confirming the complete price range ahead its market launch on October 1.

Only dual-cab models will be offered initially, including pickup and cab chassis body styles. These are being presented in XT, XTR, and GT trim lines, in both 4×2 and 4×4 form with manual and automatic options in some cases. All are powered by Isuzu’s new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder that produces 140kW and 450Nm, found in the new D-Max.

Fuel economy averages span from 7.7L/100km for the manual transmission dual-cab 4×4 pickups and the automatic 4×2 dual-cab pickups, while all other formats are rated at 8.0L/100km. That includes the top GT 4×4 dual-cab pickup with the automatic transmission option.

Mazda says the new model, thanks to its added safety tech and enhanced connectivity, offers about $3500 in added value across the range compared with the outgoing model. For example, the range-opening XT 4×2 dual-cab chassis automatic starts from $44,090. The nearest equivalent in the outgoing range, the 4×2 XT HiRider dual-cab chassis auto, starts from $41,260. However, it doesn’t come with the same level of advanced safety tech.

All new models come with autonomous emergency braking as standard, along with adaptive cruise control for the automatic models. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear-view camera all come as standard as well. Needless to say, it is the safest BT-50 to hit the market. Speaking about its arrival, Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said:

“Our dealers are stocked with Brand-New Mazda BT-50 Dual Cabs and we are very excited to showcase this new Ute to the local market. “With cutting-edge safety technology, impressive all-terrain performance and a smooth and efficient drivetrain, Brand-New BT-50 offers exceptional value across the range, while meeting the demands of the modern customer.”

The new model will officially go on sale on October 1, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Chassis 4×2 auto: $44,090

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Pickup 4×2 auto: $45,490

2021 Mazda BT-50 XTR Dual-Cab Pickup 4×2 auto: $49,470

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Chassis 4×4 manual: $49,360

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Chassis 4×4 auto: $51,860

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 manual: $50,760

2021 Mazda BT-50 XT Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 auto: $53,260

2021 Mazda BT-50 XTR Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 manual: $54,710

2021 Mazda BT-50 XTR Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 auto: $57,210

2021 Mazda BT-50 GT Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 manual: $56,990

2021 Mazda BT-50 GT Dual-Cab Pickup 4×4 auto: $59,990