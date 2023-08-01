Sixth-Gen Honda CR-V Range Lands in September with Price Hikes & Hybrid Range-Topper

Honda has confirmed that its sixth-generation Honda CR-V will be arriving on Australian shores in September, with an all-new e:HEV hybrid variant sitting at the top of the pricier range.

Retail pricing kicks off from $44,500 for the entry-level VTi X, stretching up to $48,800 for the VTi L; both of which are five-seaters and come powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder producing 140kW/240Nm.

That marks a significant $8600 premium over the outgoing entry point into the CR-V range.

Opting for a seven-seat layout in the VTi X7 brings the price up to $46,800, while the VTi L7 is priced at $53,000, which pick up the same 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a front-wheel drive platform.

Stepping up to an AWD system brings the price up to $51,300 for the VTi L AWD and up to $57,00 for the VTi LX AWD.

Finally, the range-topping CR-V e:HEV RS is priced at $59,900 drive-away, and comes powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with two electric motors.

If US power figures are an accurate reference, the CR-V in hybrid form produces a combined 152kW of power and 335Nm of torque.

All up, there’s seven variants within the sixth-gen CR-V lineup, and while the company is yet to confirm specification details, we do know it plans on fitting the range-topping e:HEV RS with a black grille and RS logos, black leather upholstery and red contrast stitching.

On the styling front, the CR-V has received some significant changes from the previous generation, with Honda’s designers opting for a more squared-off and angular approach to the package while moving away from the fifth-gen’s ample curves.

At the back, the tail light design is reminiscent of the outgoing CR-V, with LEDs making their way around the rear windscreen, while the side profile looks more boxy than the outgoing CR-V.

The platform measures 59mm longer than the fifth-gen CR-V at 4694mm, 1864mm wide and 1691mm tall, which has translated to a 40mm wheelbase extension at 2700mm.

The CR-V will be packaged with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with five years of roadside assistance and five low-price services, as well as the company’s ‘one price promise’ that locks in fixed drive-away pricing.

We’ll be sure to report back when Honda has confirmed specifications for the sixth-generation CR-V range, which is set to hit dealerships on September 1.

“For the first time in Australia, we will be launching the all-new CR-V with an e:HEV Hybrid powertrain,” says Honda’s Aussie Director, Ms. Carolyn McMahon.

“Honda’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain has become increasingly popular across the Accord, Civic, ZR-V and HR-V ranges, delivering a dynamic combination of performance and efficiency,” she added.

“This next generation CR-V has evolved with family needs and offers everything our customers love about the outgoing model and more… including increased cabin space, 5 and 7 seating options, 2WD and AWD drive systems and appealing drivability across the range.”