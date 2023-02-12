2023 World Car of the Year finalists announced ahead of April ceremony

A shortlist of the ten finalists for 2023 World Car of the Year and another five vehicles vying for the title of the World Electric Vehicle of the year award have been announced.

In alphabetical order, the finalists for the 2023 World Car of the Year include the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW X1/iX1, Honda HR-V, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes C-Class, Nissan Ariya and the Nissan Z.

The top five vehicles shortlisted for the World Electric Vehicle include the BMW i7, Genesis GV60, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kia Niro EV and the Lucid Air.

For the sports car segment, the 2023 World Performance Car finalists include the Toyota GR Corolla, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Nissan Z, Kia EV6 GT and the BMW M4 CSL.

The finalists trying to snatch the World Luxury Car of the Year segment include the BMW 7 Series and i7 EV variant, Genesis G90, Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, and the Lucid Air battery-electric sedan.

Finally, each vehicle nominated in other segments is eligible for the World Car Design of the Year award, while the design panel’s shortlist includes the Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Land Rover Range Rover, Lucid Air and the Nissan Z.

Looking back to last year, Hyundai absolutely dominated the 2022 World Car of the Year awards with the IONIQ 5 battery-electric crossover taking out the top spot in three out of six categories, including the overall win.

The IONIQ 5 snatched the award over cars like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Honda Civic, Lexus NX and the Audi Q4 e-tron for both the outright title and the World Electric Car of the Year, as well as the World Car Design of the Year award.