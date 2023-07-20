Watch the First Walk-around of the Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar (video)

Premcar has given us our first look at its upcoming Nissan Patrol Warrior ahead of its launch later this year.

In a video posted to Premcar’s YouTube channel, Premcar’s Engineering Chief, Bernie Quinn gives us a detailed little walkaround of the Patrol Warrior, and breaks down some of the most important developments for the hardcore off-roader.

Key amongst the developments is a new bumper bar at the front sitting in front of a red bash plate underneath, with Premcar opting for a dark treatment for the grille and side mirrors over the stock chrome finish for a more imposing stance.

The side profile is beefed up with some injection-moulded wheel arch surrounds for the bespoke 18-inch alloys wrapped in 34.4-inch Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres.

Underneath, Premcar has been busy fitting a new hydraulic body motion control suspension system that makes do without roll-bars for better articulation over bumps.

The Patrol Warrior stands 50mm higher than the standard Patrol thanks to Premcar’s lift kit, while the track has been stretched by 40mm and the package measuring 84mm wider and 94mm longer than the stock Patrol.

At the rear, you’ll find a brand-new towbar setup – rated at 3500kg – and bumper assembly that accommodates a full-sized spare tyre and a pair of recovery hooks.

Inside, Premcar has thrown out Nissan’s wood trim and installed some gloss black and Alcantara highlights instead, alongside the factory leather upholstery.

Finally, Premcar has installed a new bi-modal exhaust system with a pair of side pipes that look – and sound – absolutely fantastic thanks to the Patrol’s 5.6-litre V8 pumping out 298kW/560Nm.

Premcar says that the first examples of the Patrol Warrior should be hitting select Nissan dealerships by the end of the year, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

Premcar has been on a roll lately, hitting the 5000th production milestone just a few months ago, riding on the success of its Navara Pro-4X Warrior and the Navara SL Warrior, which has allowed the company to expand its manufacturing base in Melbourne.