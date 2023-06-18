Premcar continues expansion with new manufacturing plant in Melbourne

Premcar is proving that Australia’s manufacturing and engineering scene is far from dead, with the announcement of a new assembly plant in Melbourne.

Based in Epping, Premcar’s new production facility will add around 100 jobs to the company’s books, doubling the company’s production floor space to 13,000 square-meters.

The new assembly plant will be used to scale up production of the Navara Warrior 4×4 which recently hit the 5000-unit milestone, as well as the upcoming Nissan Patrol Warrior.

Premcar re-engineers the Navara and forthcoming Patrol platforms specifically for Australian conditions, creating some of the toughest all-terrain vehicles you’ll find on the market.

“Our current engineering and production facility has produced more than 5000 new vehicles, and adding this new production centre is set to grow this much further,” says Premcar’s engineering director, Bernie Quinn.

“By several measures, Premcar is larger than when it was developing and producing the Ford Performance Vehicles (FPV) range in Australia,” he added.

“It’s another great sign Australia’s car-making know-how is thriving.”